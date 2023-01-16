“Olympia stage is something I’ve gotten used to” - Chris Bumstead reflects on 2022 Mr. Olympia

Chris Bumstead, recently crowned Men's Physique Mr. Olympia, has become the most successful competitor in the Classic Physique division in Olympia history.

After winning his fourth championship, Bumstead discussed the 2022 Mr. Olympia in a recent interview with OlympiaTV. Following his win, the bodybuilder disclosed that he had a torn bicep. He went on to explain how he handled the injuries while maintaining the proper frame of mind for the competition.

"It comes with experience and time being on the Olympia stage is something I’ve gotten used to and worked on. I used to be nervous and show those nerves on stage having no injuries. Now I’ve done it for enough years that I can have an injury and push it off, kinda do what I need to do."

Chris Bumstead analyzes the 2022 Mr. Olympia performance

Chris Bumstead recently discussed his performance evaluation in an interview with OlympiaTV after taking first place in the 2022 Mr. Olympia Classic Physique class.

Bumstead responded to the question of whether it was the most commanding victory of his career by drawing comparisons to 2020.

Chris Bumstead was the undisputed champion, yet there was debate about how his arm muscles developed. He disclosed the arm problem earlier this week, admitting that he competed in the Olympia despite having a torn bicep.

Bumstead spoke about overcoming the mental struggle the injuries offered without first making the ailment public. He shared images of the swelling arm and anticipates finishing his recovery in the next six to eight weeks.

Bumstead put a stop to speculation about his impending retirement after claiming his fourth straight Olympia title. He promised to keep competing and stated that his objective was to capture a fifth title.

Bumstead's road to Mr. Olympia

Four-time winner Chris Bumstead, the Mr. Olympia Classic Physique champion, became well-known in 2017 as the leader of the class. He won the Pittsburgh Pro contest and followed it up with another victory at the Toronto Pro Supershow, which secured him admission to the most renowned fitness competition in the entire globe. He did well in his Olympia debut, finishing second. In his comeback to the Olympia competition in 2018, Bumstead finished second behind two-time champion Breon Ansley.

By unseating Ansley in 2019, 'CBum' would finally take home his first Sandow trophy. He demonstrated his dominance as a champion by thwarting the upcoming crop of Classic Physique challengers and retaining the championship year after year after his initial victory.

Bumstead changed coaches from Iain Valliere to Hany Rambod

Iain Valliere, Joe Weider's longstanding coach, and fellow Men's Open competitor, decided to concentrate more on his own bodybuilding career. Therefore, 'CBum' announced that he would no longer train with him during the lead-up to Joe Weider's 58th Olympia Fitness & Performance weekend. Just eight weeks before the competition, Bumstead paired up with renowned bodybuilding expert Hany Rambod.

Recently, Coach Rambod discussed his interactions with Bumstead. He admitted that the hardest challenge he had was getting to know Bumstead personally. Rambod did not attempt to start from scratch and instead concentrated on strengthening the framework Valliere had established, taking into account the great accomplishments of Bumstead.

Chris Bumstead eventually received the title of the 2022 Mr. Olympia Classic Physique champion. He competed with a magnificent package and easily defeated competitors like German superstar Urs Kalecinski and Brazilian bodybuilder Ramon Rocha Queiroz.

