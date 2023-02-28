Online bodybuilding sensation Tristyn Lee takes on monstrous 17,000-calorie Big Mac in cheat meal 

Canadian bodybuilder and social media influencer Tristyn Lee first gained notoriety as a kid bodybuilding star a few years ago for his ripped physique.

In a recent YouTube video, Lee teamed up with Harley Morenstein, the creator of Epic Meal Time, to reveal a massive 17,000-calorie cheat Big Mac dinner for carnivores.

Lee's ascent to stardom started when he was 15 years old and he began posting images of his incredible soccer talents online. But it didn't take long for others to notice his great body, which helped him become a phenomenon online.

The two-layered chicken liver cheese is on top of three-pound bison burger patties as the basis. They served the food with bacon and bone marrow Big Mac sauce. They had a fantastic cheat meal and raved about it.

Lee's Carnivore Big Mac meal details

In December 2021, Tristyn Lee and Canadian IFBB pro bodybuilder Frank McGrath collaborated on a strenuous arms exercise. They shared the workouts they did to build up their arms while giving fans a peek inside the full training session.

Lee's cheat dinner is proof that it's possible to keep your body fat low even with crazy cheat meals.

More about Tristyn Lee

Tristan Lee is a Canadian bodybuilder, soccer player, and social media influencer. Lee began weightlifting in 2013 to grow bigger and stronger for soccer, which marked the beginning of his fitness adventure.

Tristyn launched a YouTube account in 2017, when he was just 15 years old, where he recorded recordings of his soccer practice sessions. A month later, he had over 1,000 subscribers, and his audience quickly grew.

In 2018, he initially gained attention for his toned muscles and six-pack. He soon racked up more than 2.2 million Instagram followers and more than 1.83 million YouTube subscribers.

Lee attracted significant accolades for his unwavering commitment and established himself in the bodybuilding community. He traveled to Gold's Gym Venice Beach in October 2018 to team up with the late Shawn Rhoden, a former Mr. Olympia champion.

They were guided by Coach Chris "Crazy" Lewis through a challenging exercise. Rhoden supported Lee as the bodybuilding industry's future.

Throughout his ascent to stardom, he's maintained a high level of fitness. He inspired his followers in December 2019 by updating his body to a ridiculously jacked one at the age of just 17.

A few months later, he worked out hard at the Zoo Culture gym with online sensation Bradley Martyn. Lee was challenged by Martyn to go outside his comfort zone and set up a new PR. As they teamed up for another challenging arm and back exercise, the two seemed to get along well with Martyn.

15 weeks before his debut battle in December 2020, Lee stunned the crowd with an outstanding body upgrade. He displayed an unbelievable degree of fitness as he flaunted his lean physique.

There were rumors regarding how low Tristyn Lee's body fat percentage would be given how lean he seems. He reported that his body fat percentage at 140 pounds was 5% after using a skin fold caliper to measure it.

