Samson Dauda to take trenbolone for the 2023 Arnold Classic

Samson Dauda, a bodybuilder from Nigeria, has had tremendous growth in the past two years. His growth may have been slow, but it is steady. Dauda is currently busy with preparations for the upcoming 2023 Arnold Classic.

On a recent episode of The Menace podcast on YouTube, Milos Sarcev revealed that he persuaded Dauda to take Trenbolone ahead of the 2023 AC.

"So, psychologically he wouldn’t be able to take it. But I finally convinced him to do take it. It’s trenbolone."

How did Milos Sarcev convinced Samson Dauda to take Trenbolone

Dauda's coach and former IFBB bodybuilder, Milos Sarcev, recently revealed that 'The Nigerian Lion' was initially hesitant to take Trenbolone. According to Dauda, he felt that certain supplements that he had never used before would affect his body.

Sarcev said that every time he used to ask Dauda to take something, he would directly say "no" to it. Before the 2023 Arnold Classic, Sarcev asked him to take 'teeny-tiny spits' and he agreed. Moreover, he loved it.

On The Menace podcast, Milos Sarcev was again seen as confident about Samson Dauda clinching the 2023 Arnold Classic title. He backed Dauda to claim the first position, followed by Andrew Jacked in second, Big Ramy in third, and Nick Walker in fourth.

Alongside Sarcev, the 1983 Mr. Olympia Champion Samir Bannout also backed 'The Nigerian Lion' to clinch the 2023 AC. According to experts and fans, Dauda has shown immense growth in recent times.

Samson Dauda's career till now

Dauda originally attracted notice as a Men's Open participant in the IFBB Pro division for his amazing symmetry and overall proportions. He became a promising prospect after consistently placing in the top ten in a few competitions, such as the 2019 IFBB Vancouver Pro and the 2019 IFBB Wings of Strength Chicago Pro.

By competing in the 2020 Tampa Pro, European Pro Championships, and British Grand Prix, the mass monster continued to advance. Nevertheless, Lee Seung Chul beat him to the Monsterzym Pro victory.

At the 2021 Arnold Classic UK and the 2021 Romania Muscle Fest Pro, "The Nigerian Lion" earned two further second-place results. Also, he finished fourth twice in 2017—at the Arnold Classic and the Boston Pro a week later.

Dauda just completed a strong campaign that culminated with a sixth-place showing in the 2022 Mr. Olympia. He finished behind the two-time Mr. Olympia Champion, Big Ramy, who had a disappointing performance in the competition. Hadi Choopan claimed the 2022 Olympia title, and Derek Lunsford came in second.

In less than two weeks, he will go to the 2023 Arnold Classic. Shaun Clarida, a two-time 212 Olympia winner, acknowledged the danger Dauda posed and alluded to a potential stage confrontation.

Going into the performance, 'The Nigerian Lion' is not lacking in confidence. Dauda is more certain than ever that he will win after participating at the most recent Olympia among other notable athletes like Nick Walker.

Samson Dauda spoke candidly earlier this month about his time-fight at the Olympia in Vegas in December. He had to cope with production concerns backstage and wait for almost five hours before going on stage.

