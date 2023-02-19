“Things are rolling!" - Hunter Labrada shares his overhauled diet and training regimen

Hunter Labrada, son of former bodybuilder Lee Labrada, has not taken anything for granted in his career. Despite his poor outing in 2022 Mr. Olympia, where he finished seventh, he is keen to improve his body.

Labrada recently shared an Instagram reel in which he was flexing his body. In his caption, he shared his current training session and his meal for the day. He wrote:

"Things are rolling! 280 fasted this morning, and the first change in my food since I shifted from a recovery phase to improvement season."

Labrada is using the 2023 offseason to make changes to his diet and exercise routine. Labrada recently shared on Instagram that he had lost 280 pounds while fasting and that his focus had shifted from recovery to advancement.

Hunter Labrada discussed his current five-meal eating plan, which includes daily fasting cardio of 20 minutes, as well as his weight in detail. According to his Instagram caption:

Labrada's current training regimen

Monday - Back + RDL/Hams

Tuesday - Chest + Shoulders + 2 Tris

Wednesday - Off

Thursday - Quads + Hams

Friday - Back + 2 Bis

Saturday - Shoulders + Chest + 2 Tris

Sunday - Off

Labrada's Current nutrition:

Meal 1

170g Lean Beef

300g Rice

50g Green Veg

200ml Orange Juice

Meal 2

170g Chicken Breast

330g Rice/115g COR

50g Green Veg

10g Olive Oil

Pre-Workout

10g EAAs

5g Creatine

80g HBCD

Post-Workout

50g whey isolate

80g HBCD

1 Banana

Meal 3

170g Chicken Breast

330g Rice

50g Green Veg

10g Olive Oil

Meal 4

170g Lean Beef

330g Rice

50g Green Veg

Meal 5

60g Whey Isolate

100g COR

50g Blueberries

40g Almond Butter

Current Cardio

20 min fasted every morning (stairs- level 5)

When Hunter Labrada last updated his followers, he made a commitment to give up on size. Labrada stressed that he is reducing his waistline and using vacuum postures to make his midsection look tighter in an effort to qualify for the 2023 Olympia.

Hunter Labrada's career till and what is he is up to?

At Mr. Olympia in December, Labrada fell short, placing seventh, three ranks behind his 2021 effort. Afterward, he spoke candidly about the unexpected result. He expressed his frustration and stated that he would never forget the feeling of being left out of the initial call-out. However, he set forth an ambitious schedule that included competing in two bodybuilding contests before the Olympia competition in November of this year.

In an episode of the Bro Talk podcast with former IFBB Pro Fouad Abiad, Hunter Labrada's coach, Ben Chow, discussed his performance. According to Chow, the team incorrectly estimated Labrada's peak incorrectly for the Olympia tournament. He said that there were problems with the overall preparation and that keeping Hunter overweight for a long time was a significant error.

Although Hunter Labrada will not be playing at the 2023 Arnold Classic next month, he has nonetheless evaluated the impressive field. He recently spoke about Mamdouh "Big Ramy" Elssbiay, a former two-time Mr. Olympia, and his possibilities after finishing sixth the previous year. Labrada thinks Big Ramy's chances at the forthcoming Arnold are "do or death." Hunter has his reservations about Ramy's predicted comeback since the Egyptian has "10 years of mileage."

