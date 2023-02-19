“Things are rolling!" - Hunter Labrada shares his overhauled diet and training regimen

Hunter Labrada, son of former bodybuilder Lee Labrada, has not taken anything for granted in his career. Despite his poor outing in 2022 Mr. Olympia, where he finished seventh, he is keen to improve his body.
Labrada recently shared an Instagram reel in which he was flexing his body. In his caption, he shared his current training session and his meal for the day. He wrote:
"Things are rolling! 280 fasted this morning, and the first change in my food since I shifted from a recovery phase to improvement season."
Labrada is using the 2023 offseason to make changes to his diet and exercise routine. Labrada recently shared on Instagram that he had lost 280 pounds while fasting and that his focus had shifted from recovery to advancement.
Hunter Labrada discussed his current five-meal eating plan, which includes daily fasting cardio of 20 minutes, as well as his weight in detail. According to his Instagram caption:
Labrada's current training regimen
- Monday - Back + RDL/Hams
- Tuesday - Chest + Shoulders + 2 Tris
- Wednesday - Off
- Thursday - Quads + Hams
- Friday - Back + 2 Bis
- Saturday - Shoulders + Chest + 2 Tris
- Sunday - Off
Labrada's Current nutrition:
Meal 1
- 170g Lean Beef
- 300g Rice
- 50g Green Veg
- 200ml Orange Juice
Meal 2
- 170g Chicken Breast
- 330g Rice/115g COR
- 50g Green Veg
- 10g Olive Oil
Pre-Workout
- 10g EAAs
- 5g Creatine
- 80g HBCD
Post-Workout
- 50g whey isolate
- 80g HBCD
- 1 Banana
Meal 3
- 170g Chicken Breast
- 330g Rice
- 50g Green Veg
- 10g Olive Oil
Meal 4
- 170g Lean Beef
- 330g Rice
- 50g Green Veg
Meal 5
- 60g Whey Isolate
- 100g COR
- 50g Blueberries
- 40g Almond Butter
Current Cardio
- 20 min fasted every morning (stairs- level 5)
When Hunter Labrada last updated his followers, he made a commitment to give up on size. Labrada stressed that he is reducing his waistline and using vacuum postures to make his midsection look tighter in an effort to qualify for the 2023 Olympia.
Hunter Labrada's career till and what is he is up to?
At Mr. Olympia in December, Labrada fell short, placing seventh, three ranks behind his 2021 effort. Afterward, he spoke candidly about the unexpected result. He expressed his frustration and stated that he would never forget the feeling of being left out of the initial call-out. However, he set forth an ambitious schedule that included competing in two bodybuilding contests before the Olympia competition in November of this year.
In an episode of the Bro Talk podcast with former IFBB Pro Fouad Abiad, Hunter Labrada's coach, Ben Chow, discussed his performance. According to Chow, the team incorrectly estimated Labrada's peak incorrectly for the Olympia tournament. He said that there were problems with the overall preparation and that keeping Hunter overweight for a long time was a significant error.
Although Hunter Labrada will not be playing at the 2023 Arnold Classic next month, he has nonetheless evaluated the impressive field. He recently spoke about Mamdouh "Big Ramy" Elssbiay, a former two-time Mr. Olympia, and his possibilities after finishing sixth the previous year. Labrada thinks Big Ramy's chances at the forthcoming Arnold are "do or death." Hunter has his reservations about Ramy's predicted comeback since the Egyptian has "10 years of mileage."