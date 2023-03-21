"This is gold" - Fans react to Arnold Schwarzenegger's expanding 'animal kingdom'

Seven-time Mr. Olympia winner Arnold Schwarzenegger has been living his life actively with his family and pets. He often shares pictures of his pet animals on his Instagram profile.

Arnold recently shared a video on Instagram showcasing his huge animal kingdom. Fans were so overwhelmed with the wholesomeness of the post that they could not hold themselves back from commenting.

American bodybuilder and actor Mike O'Hearn stated:

"This is gold and especially that you got a malamute love @schwarzenegger"

In a recent Instagram post, the 75-year-old bodybuilder-turned-actor can be seen standing with his donkey named Lulu. Other animals that are visible in the video are two dogs and two ducks.

Arnold Schwarzenegger wrote in the caption about his expanding animal kingdom and also asked fans to subscribe to his newsletter.

"The animal kingdom is growing. Subscribe to my newsletter at the link in my bio."

A set of comments in Arnold Schwarzenegger's comment section was all about how great the video was. One fan also appreciated the ducks in the video.

"Great vid! You should be in pictures kid!"

"We are kind to animals, as recommended by the champion of Olympia"

"Those ducks are living their best life!"

"Arnie's new role, Dr Dolittle"

Another set of comments saw fans thanking Arnold Schwarzenegger for sharing the video. One fan used the 'Terminator' actor's infamous 'Screw your freedom' remark:

"Thank you for sharing this. It’s just what my heart needed."

"I can just hear Arnie @schwarzenegger singing this song with that thick Austrian accent of his"

"Screw their freedom! No? Just sayin"

"Ahhh some visitors"

In this set of comments, a fan appreciated Arnie's statue, which also happens to be similar to the Arnold Classic trophy. Other commenters appreciated the Austrian Oak for a lovely video and having a great group of animals at home:

"The statue is next level player"

"Love animals"

"Top Player Man"

"Wow. that was awesome"

"Awww. thank is so adorable!!"

One fan wanted to make a painting of Arnold Schwarzenegger but was confused as to which point of his career he should draw from.

"Would love to make a painting for you, but don't know what the subject would be. So many in your life. Do you have a picture pick?"

Another commenter focussed on Arnold's donkey.

"I see everybody commenting about the ducks and the dogs. Are we all just gonna act like there wasn’t a donkey"

One fan of Arnold referred to him as Dr. Melfi, a fictional character appearing in an American TV show named 'The Sopranos'.

"Arnold gonna be talking to Dr. Melfi later about those ducks"

Arnold Schwarzenegger is enjoying his old age to the fullest. However, he has not yet stopped working out. He continues to motivate fans across the world with his fitness tips and advice that he shares through his daily newsletter called 'The Pump Daily'.

