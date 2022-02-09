How the right data warehouse infrastructure can spell a winning formula for sports teams in 2022

Any sports fan or enthusiast not living under a rock for the past decade or so can agree that technology is increasingly helping shape fan engagement in the sports business industry. It allows their favorite sports team to maintain touchpoints with them at every stage of their fan journey.

The success of a sports franchise or brand in 2022 lives or dies with its fans. But unlike in the past, fans today can be an incredibly diverse and demanding bunch. Sports fans expect to engage with their favorite teams and live events in a variety of exciting, interactive, and personalized ways.

According to a report by Infosys, 86% of consumers said that personalization plays a role in their purchasing decisions. The smartest sports organizations understand this, and are constantly striving to reach out to their fans in new and innovative ways in order to provide a richer fan experience.

But how do they keep track of and make sense of what can often be mountains of fan data?

The level of personalization that fans have come to expect in the technologically-charged fan engagement era requires an efficient data warehouse in combination with a customer data platform (CDP), ideally from the same provider. A data warehouse is a fundamental tool which companies use to store and organize their data effectively and make informed, data-driven decisions. This tool can have fan data flow into it from various sources daily, weekly, or even in real time.

However, building a data warehouse can often be technically challenging as well. It requires constant maintenance, attention and domain expertise to keep data flowing efficiently and ensure that the data is always accurate and valuable. As such, it can be vital to choose an appropriate technology partner.

StellarAlgo is a leading provider of data-driven sales, marketing and analytics tools for sports and live event providers. In a paper jointly produced with Front Office, StellarAlgo highlighted three key factors to consider when choosing a data warehouse provider.

Data warehouses for sports teams need to be reliable, flexible, and extensible

Not all data warehouses for sports organizations are created equal. The most dependable ones ensure that data can be accessed on a reliable basis. Modern data warehouses also offer users flexibility and extensibility.

A flexible data warehouse environment provides clients with unrestricted access to their complete dataset. Such end-to-end visibility not only offers users insight into their data, but enables them to precisely identify the location of any potential data corruption.

Furthermore, an extensible tool effectively means one that is designed in such a way that it can allow for the addition of new capabilities or functionality. This enables sports organizations to work with any given portion of their fan data without risking the integrity of entire datasets.

Listed in their Class of 2022 for "Ideas to Invest in Now" by SportsPro, StellarAlgo’s tools allow sports organizations to better monetize their audiences across the complete fan lifecycle, and recently raised $16.5 million in Series A funding.

With a client list comprising of the likes of multiple teams from North America's major leagues, such as LA Galaxy from MLS, Portland Trail Blazers from NBA, Vancouver Canucks from the NHL, as well as the Western & Southern Open (popularly known as the Cincinnati Masters 1000 on the ATP and WTA Tours) tennis championship, StellarAlgo is clearly already making waves in the North American sports industry.

The importance of technology in keeping up with fan engagement was highlighted by Cole Cook, VP of Business Intelligence at NHL team Florida Panthers when they signed with StellarAlgo in 2021:

“As the Panthers continue to take steps to become more data-driven in our approach to fan engagement, we’ve chosen StellarAlgo to help give us greater accessibility, transparency and insight into our fan data.”

In addition to being in the limelight for their reputed client roster, StellarAlgo has also been firing on all cylinders when it comes to employee experience after being named among the 2021 Best Employers in Sport by Front Office Sports for the third year in a row.

Data warehouse providers for sports organizations should have domain and technical expertise

The best providers for sports organizations are often specialists - those who focus on crafting technical solutions fitted to the particular needs of their clients and industry.

According to StellarAlgo’s report, for those looking to build their own data warehouse, the cost can be formidable to say the least (upwards of US$500,000 on average). This is significantly higher than what a reliable partner-supported solution would cost. There is also the added cost to secure a team with the necessary skills to not only build a custom solution but to operate and maintain a functioning data warehouse.

With the right technology, however, sports organizations can even stop spending valuable time on inefficient tasks such as data cleaning, and mining for patterns in the data. An ideal data warehouse solution should take care of the data preparation that inundates business intelligence teams at sports organizations, such as: monitoring-in-place to identify errors, evaluating, cleansing, deduplicating, verifying, and where possible, deanonymizing fan data, correcting inaccuracies, and resolving inconsistencies.

Data warehouses for teams must seamlessly integrate with their Customer Data Platform

A data warehouse for a sports team needs to work in tandem with a customer data platform (CDP), preferably from the same provider. This yin-and-yang balance allows teams to first verify, secure and organize their fan data before finally cutting through the clutter of information.

Understanding who sports teams’ fans are, their likes and dislikes, trends that emerge from past behavior — such as buying patterns, and when and how they prefer to engage with the sports organisation’s content — are key to providing an optimal fan experience for sports organizations. This in turn enables them to increase customer loyalty and maximize the lifetime value of the fan journey in today's hypercompetitive tech-driven sports industry.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee