"We bet on ourselves to give them the experience that will force them to come back" - Yannick Colaco, FanCode co-founder

FanCode, a live content, sports statistics, and e-commerce marketplace, has expanded into a platform where users can watch match telecasts, listen to commentators of their choice, and access interactive on-screen match data and analysis with just a few taps.

The increasing popularity of sports leagues and fantasy sports has led to a significant rise in the demand for personalized, ad-free, multi-sports content, commerce, and experiences. FanCode has been able to check all the boxes and rise above its competitors to create an overarching wingspan across multiple segments and garner a sizable target audience.

FanCode is constantly increasing the level of access offered to fans consuming live sports at home on their digital devices. This is fast becoming a global trend, helped by the introduction of artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced sports broadcasting technology in India.

Speaking exclusively to Sportskeeda, FanCode co-founder Yannick Colaco said:

“We wanted to build a technology company that could solve two major problems in front of sports fans. First was access to content which they did not have in the past and was fragmented. The second was the experience itself.”

The digital sports experience has always been more or less linear, in the sense that for the longest time, fans have had to move across different apps to have an all-round experience. The combination of watching the game and keeping tabs on all the statistics, while at the same time being a part of the conversation with a larger community who share their interest, is something a sports fan can call a dream. Commenting on this, Colaco added:

“We have tried to incorporate all kinds of services that sports fans want, like scorecards, schedules, surround content, text commentary and obviously add that all to the video broadcast. When you are watching cricket on the FanCode app you can watch highlights in real time, access real time stats without leaving the overlay, and live Twitter Feeds.”

Fancode's association with Ravi Shastri

Former Indian team coach and cricketer Ravi Shastri was recently announced as the new brand ambassador for the company. Shastri led the campaigns for India’s limited-overs tour of the West Indies, and ECB’s The Hundred, a 100-ball cricket tournament involving eight men’s and eight women’s teams located in major cities across England and Wales.

Speaking about the association with Ravi Shastri, Yannick said:

“We were always trying to solve problems revolving around serious sport while trying to connect with young users at the same time. So we wanted to bring an ambassador who not only had the credibility of having played at the highest level, but also the ability of having managed and coached cricket and interacted with consumers.”

New subscription models on Fancode

There has been a lot of discussion over the airing of ads during the broadcasts, with a significant portion of fans voicing their discontent over the increasing amount of commercials. To solve that conundrum, the company introduced an option for ad-free broadcast during the India vs West Indies series. Also increasing convenience for fans are its special subscription packages that extend over just one series or tournament.

Explaining the idea behind the revenue model, Yannick said:

“We took feedback from sports fans. If, for example, a fan wants to just watch the Caribbean Premier League, or The Hundred, why are we forcing them to take a monthly or annual subscription? We bet on ourselves to give them the experience that will force them to come back.”

Merchandising in FanCode

So far, FanCode has partnered with global sports brands such as the NFL, MLB, Cricket West Indies, New Zealand Cricket, the NBA, Bundesliga, and multiple IPL teams, including Mumbai Indians.

Speaking about the merchandising avenue of FanCode, he said:

“Creating a range of products and creating access to affordable products is the most important part of sports merchandising. We are doing great in terms of numbers. We have merchandise from all 10 IPL teams on our platform. We will soon announce a couple of new partnerships with global brands that will show some pretty big stamps of approvals for FanCode.”

The company presently offers merchandise for 80 sports brand partnerships and about 800 products on its site.

