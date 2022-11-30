The 11th edition of FICCI’s Sports Summit TURF and the India Sports Awards successfully concluded on November 26, 2022. The gala event brought together top decision-makers and stakeholders from the Indian sports industry in the national capital.

The benefit of hosting TURF in New Delhi ensured that ministers and senior bureaucrats from the union and state governments were in attendance, allowing for a direct line of communication between business and policymakers.

FICCI TURF - Bringing the sports industry together

“FICCI TURF has historically, over the last 10 editions, been a landmark event bringing together a vast spectrum representing the sports industry and also putting a spotlight on the incredible achievements our athletes secure year on year to make us proud as Indians,” Mr. Arun Chawla, FICCI Director-General, shared with Business of Sports.

Spread over six sessions throughout the day and culminating in an awards ceremony, the strategic dialog and premium networking event led to constructive deliberations on the promotion of the Indian and global fitness and sports industry.

Besides official government representation in the form of current and former union sports ministers Anurag Thakur and Kiren Rijiju, as well as Minister of State of Youth Affairs & Sports Nisith Pramanik, the diverse participation included members from Sports Authority of India (SAI), national sports federations (NSFs), established sports management companies, and new age startups.

Notable participants

Panel discussions were held on a range of topics of current relevance – such as ‘rising culture of sports leagues’, ‘role of sports science & nutrition’, ‘special sports’, and ‘fantasy sports’. Headlining these sessions were credentialed names such as Anupam Goswami [CEO - Mashal Sports and league commissioner, Pro Kabaddi League], Joy Bhattacharjya [CEO, Prime Volleyball League (who was also moderator cum speaker)], Leander Paes [tennis legend and team owner, Tennis Premier League], Ryo Takahashi [business manager, Major League Baseball], Mukul Choudhari [CEO, Jamshedpur FC and chief of sports excellence centers, Tata Steel], Anandeshwar Pandey [treasurer, Indian Olympic Association], and many others.

Noting the significance of FICCI’s role in promoting sports, Mr. Chawla said:

“FICCI has always upheld its primary objective of promoting healthy and constructive dialog between industry stakeholders and the government. The sports industry as of today reflects a massive shift in scale and opportunity poised by the growing focus on sports and good sports governance. This is a critical juncture which can shape the foundation for India to become a sports industry hub for the world by 2047, marking 100 years of independence."

The India Sports Awards that followed recognized and celebrated the contributions of various emerging athletes, respected sports journalists, key states and NGOs actively promoting sports, as well as the best-performing national sports federations and private sector organizations, marking a fitting, feel-good finale to TURF 2022.

