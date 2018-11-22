×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Mary Kom storms into 48kg final, stays on course for sixth gold

PTI
NEWS
News
26   //    22 Nov 2018, 19:25 IST

2014 Asian Games - Day 12
2014 Asian Games - Day 12

New Delhi, Nov 22 (PTI) M C Mary Kom was the queen and the Indira Gandhi Stadium her queendom as she stormed into final of the Women's World Boxing Championship here Thursday, staying on course for an unprecedented sixth gold.

The Indian pugilist beat North Korea's Kim Hyang Mi to reach the 48kg final.

The 35-year-old five-time world champion beat her North Korean opponent in a unanimous decision of the five judges in the semifinals.

By reaching the final, she has already become the most successful woman pugilist in the event's history.

Mary Kom entered the event with a remarkable tally of five gold medals and a silver to her credit. She last won a world championship medal in 2010 -- a 48kg category gold.

Before this World Championship, the Manipuri was tied with Irish legend Katie Taylor (five gold and a bronze) in the number of medals won. Taylor now plies her trade in the professional circuit.

If the diminutive Manipuri, also called 'Magnificent Mary', wins a gold on Saturday, she will match Cuban men's legend Felix Savon as the joint most successful pugilist in the World Championships history.

Savon, who also won three Olympic gold medals during an illustrious career, won six gold and one silver in heavyweight in the World Championships between 1986 and 1989.

"I have beaten the North Korean opponent in the Asian Championships last year and that time it was a one-sided bout. But win or lose, every boxer always learn and I think she has learnt(from that bout). At the same time, I also have learnt and I came prepared to defend and counter. I am happy that I am in the final," she said after the bout.

"My opponent was taller than me and strong also. Taller boxers can have the advantage, they can get inside immediately and come back again. But once inside the ring, I don't care whether my opponent is tall or not, I play my game and once I know hers, I do my own," she added.

In the final, Mary Kom will face Ukraine's Hanna Okhota whom the Indian had beaten in a tournament in Poland this year.

"I have beaten her in Poland. I will read that bout and plan the strategy. I hope to beat her again."

Topics you might be interested in:
Mary Kom
PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
Sadiku not in 60kg draw; Mary Kom, Sarita get first round...
RELATED STORY
Gold for Mary Kom, Jyoti; Sarita ends with bronze in...
RELATED STORY
Sarita, Mary Kom in semis; assured of medals at Polish...
RELATED STORY
Decision was wrong but I will accept it: Sarita
RELATED STORY
Mary Kom to lead Indian Contingent at the AIBA Elite...
RELATED STORY
Asiad Boxing: Six get a bye into pre-quarters, Sonia in QFs
RELATED STORY
BSNL signs Indian boxer Mary Kom as brand ambassador
RELATED STORY
Sonia wins her bout, enters World Championships pre-quarters
RELATED STORY
Sarjubala through to quarters, Manoj bows out of Asian...
RELATED STORY
Vikas, Amit through to quarters in Asian Games
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us