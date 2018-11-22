Mary Kom storms into 48kg final, stays on course for sixth gold

New Delhi, Nov 22 (PTI) M C Mary Kom was the queen and the Indira Gandhi Stadium her queendom as she stormed into final of the Women's World Boxing Championship here Thursday, staying on course for an unprecedented sixth gold.

The Indian pugilist beat North Korea's Kim Hyang Mi to reach the 48kg final.

The 35-year-old five-time world champion beat her North Korean opponent in a unanimous decision of the five judges in the semifinals.

By reaching the final, she has already become the most successful woman pugilist in the event's history.

Mary Kom entered the event with a remarkable tally of five gold medals and a silver to her credit. She last won a world championship medal in 2010 -- a 48kg category gold.

Before this World Championship, the Manipuri was tied with Irish legend Katie Taylor (five gold and a bronze) in the number of medals won. Taylor now plies her trade in the professional circuit.

If the diminutive Manipuri, also called 'Magnificent Mary', wins a gold on Saturday, she will match Cuban men's legend Felix Savon as the joint most successful pugilist in the World Championships history.

Savon, who also won three Olympic gold medals during an illustrious career, won six gold and one silver in heavyweight in the World Championships between 1986 and 1989.

"I have beaten the North Korean opponent in the Asian Championships last year and that time it was a one-sided bout. But win or lose, every boxer always learn and I think she has learnt(from that bout). At the same time, I also have learnt and I came prepared to defend and counter. I am happy that I am in the final," she said after the bout.

"My opponent was taller than me and strong also. Taller boxers can have the advantage, they can get inside immediately and come back again. But once inside the ring, I don't care whether my opponent is tall or not, I play my game and once I know hers, I do my own," she added.

In the final, Mary Kom will face Ukraine's Hanna Okhota whom the Indian had beaten in a tournament in Poland this year.

"I have beaten her in Poland. I will read that bout and plan the strategy. I hope to beat her again."