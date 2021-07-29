Mary Kom's touching gesture despite losing pre-quarterfinals at Olympics 2021 wins hearts

Magnificent Mary put on a great show in her pre-quarterfinal bout against Colombia's Ingrit Valencia. Both bronze medalists put on a great fight and entertained boxing fans around the world.
However, her exemplary performance was not enough to give Mary Kom a victory in the Round of 16 match. She lost her bout against the Colombian in a split decision by the referees.
Despite the loss, the Indian won many hearts on the day as she displayed true sportsman spirit after her bout. Here's what happened post the thrilling match between the two pugilists.
Mary Kom's heartwarming action post the fight
The two boxers fought a closely-contested match right from the start. Valencia took the first set, but Kom came back strong in the second. In the penultimate round, Valencia got the better of the Indian and won the bout in a split decision by the referees. But it was something after the game that helped Mary Kom win hearts for everyone around the world.
When Valencia was declared the winner, Kom went to her, hugged the Colombian and raised her hand acknowledging the great fight put on by her opponent. She waved to the limited crowd that was present at the arena and wished Valencia the best for the remainder of the event.
Twitter reacts to Mary Kom's heartwarming act
Indian fans poured in on Twitter to express their love and appreciation for Mary Kom. Despite her defeat, there's no taking away the fact that Mary Kom will always be one of India's greatest athletes.