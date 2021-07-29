Mary Kom's touching gesture despite losing pre-quarterfinals at Olympics 2021 wins hearts

Magnificent Mary put on a great show in her pre-quarterfinal bout against Colombia's Ingrit Valencia. Both bronze medalists put on a great fight and entertained boxing fans around the world.

However, her exemplary performance was not enough to give Mary Kom a victory in the Round of 16 match. She lost her bout against the Colombian in a split decision by the referees.

Despite the loss, the Indian won many hearts on the day as she displayed true sportsman spirit after her bout. Here's what happened post the thrilling match between the two pugilists.

Mary Kom's heartwarming action post the fight

The two boxers fought a closely-contested match right from the start. Valencia took the first set, but Kom came back strong in the second. In the penultimate round, Valencia got the better of the Indian and won the bout in a split decision by the referees. But it was something after the game that helped Mary Kom win hearts for everyone around the world.

When Valencia was declared the winner, Kom went to her, hugged the Colombian and raised her hand acknowledging the great fight put on by her opponent. She waved to the limited crowd that was present at the arena and wished Valencia the best for the remainder of the event.

Twitter reacts to Mary Kom's heartwarming act

Indian fans poured in on Twitter to express their love and appreciation for Mary Kom. Despite her defeat, there's no taking away the fact that Mary Kom will always be one of India's greatest athletes.

What a bittersweet moment. Mary Kom loses 3-2 to Ingrit Valencia of Colombia. I first thought Mary misheard the verdict when she raised her hand. Only she knows how tough making the Olympics for one final dance, as a 38 year old mom of 4 was. Truly the grand dame of Indian boxing — jonathan selvaraj (@jon_selvaraj) July 29, 2021

News Flash:

Mary Kom gave her absolute best before going down to reigning Olympic Bronze medalist Ingrit Valencia by split verdict 2:3 in 2nd round (51kg).

Quite sporting of Mary to welcome the decision with a smile and hugging her opponent. #Tokyo2020withIndia_AllSports pic.twitter.com/IWrgWRMyuW — India_AllSports (@India_AllSports) July 29, 2021

What have we done to deserve Mary Kom. Just such a beautiful reaction. #Olympics #Tokyo2020 — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) July 29, 2021

Some of the best Indian sportspersons have never won an Olympic gold but what they have done is to inspire the next generation of players, who have grown up watching them to push for glory. @MangteC will remain one of the greatest sportspersons to have played for India. — 𝕬𝖓𝖐𝖎𝖙 🏳️‍🌈 (@outof22yards) July 29, 2021

There’s something extra special about this kind of mutual respect between competitors in combat sport. To go from throwing punches & jabs at each other over 3 intense rounds to finishing with an embrace in the ring is really what the #Olympics are all about #MaryKom #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/DZ9AqtuUwb — Bharat Sundaresan (@beastieboy07) July 29, 2021

Only admiration and respect for @MangteC ! — Abhinav A. Bindra OLY (@Abhinav_Bindra) July 29, 2021

#MaryKom may have lost but her plucky performance & graceful acceptance of defeat was heart-winning. And an education. This is the mettle & character that defines gr8 sportspersons. As a nation we owe Mary everlasting gratitude: for trail she’s blazed, legacy she leaves behind — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) July 29, 2021

End of a glorious career, Mary Kom won the second and third round but the first round was the difference between her spot in the quarter-final in #Boxing in #Tokyo2020 - The legend will live forever. pic.twitter.com/oJcDpaEYe2 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) July 29, 2021

Edited by Diptanil Roy