Legendary boxer Mary Kom announces retirement due to age-limit restrictions 

Mary Kom, the first Indian to win a gold at the AIBA Women's World Boxing Championships, has announced her retirement. The 41-year-old cited age-limit sanctioned by the IBA (International Boxing Association) as the reason behind her decision.

Mary, affectionately nicknamed Magnificent Mary, has spent over two decades at the top of her sport, after her first international outing in 2001. However, according to IBA rules, only boxers between the ages of 19 and 40 are classified as “elite”, which forbids the Indian from competing at any major competitions.

“I have the hunger still but unfortunately because of the age limit it is over I cannot compete in any competition. I want to play more but I am being forced to quit (due to the age limit). I have to retire. I have achieved everything in my life,” he said.

Mary Kom’s storied career

Mary Kom first made waves on the international stage when she came home with a silver from the inaugural Boxing World Championships in 2001. From there, she went on to win seven more World Championships medals, making her the most decorated boxer at the event.

In 2012, Mary qualified for the London Olympics, becoming the only female Indian boxer to do so. While in London, she won a bronze alongside America's Marlen Esparza.

Two years later, the 41-year-old became the first Indian female boxer to win a gold medal in the Asian Games when she climbed to the top step of the podium in Incheon, South Korea.

In 2018, Mary Kom won her first and only Commonwealth Games medal. The Indian's last major medal came at the 2019 Ulan-Ude World Championships, where she won a bronze in the flywieght category.

Outside of the ring, the boxer has been awarded a Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan, and a Padma Vibhushan for her contributions to the sport.