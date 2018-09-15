Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Sarita ends with bronze in Polish boxing tourney

15 Sep 2018, 23:50 IST

<p>

New Delhi, Sep 15 (PTI) Former world champion L Sarita Devi (60kg) signed off with a bronze medal at the 13th Silesian Open Boxing Tournament for women in which India's junior boxers ruled the ring in Gliwice, Poland.

Sarita, also a multiple-time Asian champion a former Asian Games bronze-medallist, was joined by Lovlina Borgohain (69kg) and Pooja Rani (81kg) in the list of those whose campaign came to an end in the semifinals on Friday.

The celebrated M C Mary Kom (48kg) and Manisha (54kg) are the only ones to have made the finals, scheduled Saturday night, among the senior Indian boxers, while former youth world champion Jyoti Gulia (51kg) is in the youth finals.

Sarita lost 0-5 to Kazakhstan's Karina Ibragimova, a decision which the Indian contingent felt did not reflect fairly on the contest.

"It was a controversial decision. Sarita was clearly better but judges did not rule in her favour, even the crowd got behind her after the loss because everyone could see," said one of the coaches travelling with the team.

Lovlina was beaten by Poland's Karolina Koszewska in a split 1-4 verdict, also called "unfair" by the Indians.

Pooja too was defeated by a local favourite in Agata Kaczmarska, the decision being 2-3. But the team had no issues with that close call.

Earlier, the Indian junior boxers produced a terrific performance to sign off with 13 medals -- six gold, six silver and a bronze.

Bharti (46kg), Tingmila Doungel (48kg), Sandeep Kaur (52kg), Neha (54kg), Arshi Khanam (57kg) and Komal (80kg) claimed top honours in their respective categories.

Amisha Bharti (50kg), Sanya Negi (60kg), Dinesh Naik (63kg), Sanjay Gunele (66kg), Raj Sahiba (70kg) and Lipakshi (+80kg) settled for silver medals.

The sole junior bronze went to Neha (75kg).

Sarita Devi Leisure Reading
