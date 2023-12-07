All bug fixes in Warzone Season 1

The launch of a new season in Warzone suggests that all known bugs and issues that have been plaguing the game since its previous patch will finally be fixed. Season 1 of WZ has been a huge success. All the additions and changes implemented in this game have garnered positive feedback from fans.

This article will mention all the WZ bugs and other known issues that have been patched with the Season 1 update.

All UI/UX fixes for Warzone Season 1

According to Activision's official blog post, the following UI/UX changes have been made in Warzone's latest update:

Combat Record

Players will launch Season 1 with a fresh Combat Record, which will immediately begin showing statistics for Battle Royale.

The Combat Records will roll out in the following phases:

Season 1 - Battle Royale

Season 2 - Resurgence

Season 3 - Plunder

Please note that statistics for all modes will begin tracking on Season 1 launch and will be retroactively reflected when the Combat Records go live.

Icon Fade Quality of Life

All in-world icons will now fade away when the Player aims down sights for better visibility during engagements.

Improved Headshot Hitmarker Quality of Life

Headshot hitmarkers have been improved for better readability.

This includes a new sound effect.

Updated Icons Quality of Life

The entirety of the Tac Map has been updated to better serve you, with a variety of easily distinguishable new icons.

XP / Score Events Quality of Life

All Score events are now yellow

Supply Box Visuals Quality of Life

All Supply Boxes have received a visual adjustment to convey value more clearly.

Common - Military Green and Black

Legendary - Orange and Black

Reusable - Navy Blue

Favorite - Custom Weapon Color Magenta

Armor Plate Color Quality of Life

The color of Armor Plates, both on the HUD and hit markers is now blue unless affected by the Tempered Perk, in which case it will appear as orange.

Nameplates

Allied nameplates have had their visibility improved with a clearer outline of the players name.

This change mirrors the improvements made in MW3 Multiplayer at launch.

Perk Package Icons Quality of Life

Perk Packages whether equipped or stowed now display the icons of the included Perks in the package for quick readability.

All 'known issue' fixes for Warzone Season 1

The following issues have also been patched via the latest update:

The new Perk called Flex currently appears as “Faculty” in the menu.

Resurgence Rotation map visual is not appearing in the UI to show what map is currently active.

Players can temporarily work around this by seeing the active map in the matchmaking screen.

The AAR will show the default Calling Card instead of the Calling Cards equipped by the Player.

A Player detonating a bomb drone may encounter an error in some instances.

Although detailed in the patch notes above, Killcam pings will not be active until later into launch week.

If a player crashes out of Private Match and is given the option to rejoin, they will not connect.

For more Warzone Season 1 news, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.