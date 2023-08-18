All Modern Warfare 3 Verdansk POIs revealed so far

The official reveal of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 in Warzone 2's event, Shadow Seige, has concluded. Grabbing headlines was the trailer for the upcoming title, in which Verdansk can be spotted multiple times. The game is scheduled to release on November 10, 2023, on all current Call of Duty platforms, along with an open beta featuring benefits for those who pre-order, such as early access to the campaign.

Verdansk is all but confirmed to be a significant part of Modern Warfare 3. It is rumored that Makarov will be held captive in the southeast part of the map, in Prison. All spotted POIs of the Warzone 1 map so far are listed in this article.

All Verdansk POIs spotted in Modern Warfare 3 marketing so far

There have been several teasers and trailers that have been released for Modern Warfare 3, all of which have various points of interest from Verdansk. However, it is not yet confirmed that the map will return as a battle royale area in Warzone 2, with Las Almas rumored to be the next major location.

The map has only been hinted to be included in the campaign as Task Force 141 goes against the infamous Russian antagonist, Makarov. The open-world Zombies mode is also rumored to take place in Verdansk, with no information about a DMZ mode. Here are all the spotted POIs from Verdansk:

Prison

Prison in the trailer (Image via Activision)

At the beginning of the game's latest trailer, Captain Price and his team are swimming toward Prison from the coastal area right outside the POI. The internal layout of the area can also be spotted in the Makarov trailer.

Gora Dam

Ghost in Verdansk Dam (Image via Activision)

In a shared image by Activision, Ghost is pictured with the Gora Dam in the background, located northwest in Verdansk. Several other roads and buildings from the area can also be spotted.

Verdansk Stadium

Stadium from the Makarov trailer (Image via Activision)

In the Makarov trailer, the famous POI of Verdansk Stadium can be spotted multiple times. In the video, the area is being destroyed, and people can be seen running inside the building.

Verdansk Gulag

Top-down view of (Image via Activision)

The Gulag in Verdansk's Prison is where Makarov is supposedly held captive sometime during the campaign of Modern Warfare 3. This image was released by Activision as a teaser.

That's everything spotted so far in all of Modern Warfare 3 marketing, with more to be revealed. Until the next Call of Duty arrives, players can hop into Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 5, which are available on all platforms, including PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.