Best audio settings for Modern Warfare 3 Open Beta

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) is currently playable, with the developers releasing it in its beta phase. That said, configuring the correct audio settings is crucial for optimal in-game performance. The audio engine has apparently improved in the new title to provide a more immersive gameplay experience. The right audio settings can easily raise one’s awareness and help during battle.

Modern Warfare 3 will feature improved movement and gunplay mechanics to create a comparatively faster-paced shooter than its 2022 prequel. However, MW3 will be added to the existing Call of Duty HQ platform, so it might have a few quirks that the developers will eventually weed out from the game.

In this article, we highlight the best audio settings for Modern Warfare 3.

What are the best audio Settings for Modern Warfare 3?

Listed below are all the audio settings you can use in MW3:

Audio

Global

Audio Mix: Home Theater

Volume

Master Volume: Personal Preference (Use 100% Effects Volume)

Voice Chat

Voice Chat: On

Game Voice Channel: Party Only

Last Words Voice Chat: On

Microphone

Open Mic Sensitivity: Depends on user setup

Mute Yourself When Connecting to Channel: Off

Microphone Level: 100

Test Microphone: Off

Subtitles

Subtitles: All Off

Subtitle Size: Default

Subtitle Background Opacity: 0

Functionality

Mono Audio: Off

Reduce Tinnitus Sound: On

Juggernaut Music: Personal Preference

Hit Marker Sound Effects: Classic

Note that the above settings might not suit every individual, and should be used as a baseline. Players can tweak them further according to their preferences. The process might take a while, as you may need to grind a few matches before understanding which is the most performance-oriented setting.

When will Modern Warfare 3 be released?

Activision is set to launch Modern Warfare 3 on November 10, 2023, although players can pre-order the title and participate in the beta phases. The first beta is exclusively available for PlayStation users, while the second phase will begin on October 12, 2023, and will be open for all supported platforms (PlayStation, Xbox, and PC).

Players can also choose to pre-load the game and participate only in the open beta phase. The developers are hosting such beta phases to gather as much game data as possible to fine-tune the game and stress the official servers before MW3’s final release. A larger group of participants means that more errors and problems can be identified and resolved before the game goes live.

Gamers are recommended to utilize the optimal settings above for a smoother experience. It is also important to report any anomalies faced in-game to the support team. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates.