  • home icon
  • Call of Duty News
  • Call of Duty announces major Warzone updates: Multiple map rotations, Rebirth Island POI changes, new mode Blackout, and more

Call of Duty announces major Warzone updates: Multiple map rotations, Rebirth Island POI changes, new mode Blackout, and more

By Debabrata Naiya
Modified Oct 25, 2025 12:26 GMT
Future of Warzone
Future of Warzone explained (Image via Activision)

Call of Duty has released major community update notes for Warzone. While there have been several announcements about Black Ops 7, Raven was silent about Warzone. However, now we have more information regarding the future of the game, and there are several brand-new things coming to the battle royale. From the much-asked multiple map rotations to a brand-new mode, there is a lot to explore.

Ad

This article will contain everything you need to know about Warzone's latest community update.

What's new in Warzone?

With the integration of Black Ops 7, Warzone will go through some major changes. Raven Software has stated that the "core pillars" for the game will remain Battle Royale and Resurgence, but there will be some additions and quality-of-life changes. Let's take a look at all the changes in Warzone planned for the future.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Battle Royale

Battle Royale will remain the main foundation for the game. Previously, due to technical difficulties, adding multiple large maps wasn’t possible. However, from early next year, map rotation will be introduced, and players can experience other battle royale maps as well. Verdansk will also go through some changes, and there will be constant quality-of-life updates for the map.

Ad

Resurgence

Resurgence will receive a significant number of changes in the upcoming future. Here are all the changes:

Rebirth Island

  • There will be new POIs added to the map. The devs have also decided to improve the gameplay flow in the upcoming update. However, keep in mind that all of this will arrive in Season 2. For Season 1, Raven Software has planned something else.

New Map

  • A brand-new map is coming, and it's called Haven's Hollow. Resurgence will also have map rotation like Battle Royale, and players will be able to experience both Rebirth Island and Haven's Hollow after release.
Ad

More Maps Planned for the Future

  • Some of the old maps will return and will be part of the rotation. An improved version of the fan-favorite map Fortune's Keep is already in development. We might see Vondel, Ashika Island, and more.

Future of Warzone

There will be several balance updates every season. According to the community update, there will be at least two updates per season. These updates will impact ground loot, perks, equipment, and much more.

Ad

LTMs

  • There will be several limited-time modes as a testing ground for experimental features. For instance, we will see wall jump and the usage of the grapple hook in the game.

New Mode

  • Season 2 will also bring the much-awaited Avalon map to the game. In Season 1, the map will be a part of Black Ops 7. However, there will be a brand-new mode called Blackout, which might have some callbacks to the original Blackout in Black Ops 4.
Ad

That covers everything you needed to know about the future of Warzone. Check out our other Call of Duty related news and guides:

About the author
Debabrata Naiya

Debabrata Naiya

Twitter icon

Debabrata is a senior video game/tech journalist and an Assistant Content Manager at Sportskeeda Gaming, with a deep passion for first-person shooters (FPS) and gaming culture. Holding both a bachelor’s and a master’s degree in English literature from Jadavpur University, he combines his love for storytelling with his expertise in gaming to offer insightful, engaging content. A firm believer in the therapeutic power of gaming, Debabrata views it as one of the best ways to forge connections and foster a global community. Outside of gaming, he’s a movie and series enthusiast, a football fan who loves both playing and watching the sport, and an avid anime follower. In his downtime, he is a nerd who learns aout dinosaurs.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Debabrata Naiya
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications