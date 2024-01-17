Every weapon change in Modern Warfare 3 Season 1 Reloaded update

Modern Warfare 3 Season 1 Reloaded brings a plethora of weapon changes into the game. The adjustments will affect all kinds of firearms, ranging from from Assault Rifles to Launchers. These alterations can potentially impact gunplay and change the landscape of the battlefield.

The highly anticipated Modern Warfare 3 Season 1 Reloaded update was launched on January 17, 2024. Players can dive into the massive content that comes with this patch, which includes several tweaks in the weapon lineup. Read on to learn more about the weapon changes in Modern Warfare 3 Season 1 Reloaded.

What are the weapon adjustments in Modern Warfare 3 Season 1 Reloaded?

Modern Warfare 3 Season 1 Reloaded came with an extensive list of weapon changes in the game. They are as follows:

Assault Rifles

SVA 545: Increased maximum damage.

Increased maximum damage. Holger 556: Increased sprint to fire time.

Increased sprint to fire time. DG-56: Decreased maximum and medium damage range.

Decreased maximum and medium damage range. FR 5.56: Increased medium damage.

Increased medium damage. MCW: Increased sprint to fire time.

Increased sprint to fire time. STB-556 (MWII): Increased near-medium, medium, and maximum damage range.

Increased near-medium, medium, and maximum damage range. Kastov 762 (MWII): Increased lower-torso, leg, and foot damage multiplier.

Increased lower-torso, leg, and foot damage multiplier. Chimera (MWII): Increased near-medium damage.

Increased near-medium damage. Tempus Razorback (MWII): Increased maximum damage, maximum damage range, and lower torso damage multiplier.

Increased maximum damage, maximum damage range, and lower torso damage multiplier. FR Avancer (MWII): Increased maximum damage; Decreased maximum damage range.

Increased maximum damage; Decreased maximum damage range. M16 (MWII): Decreased upper-torso, arm, and hand damage multiplier; Decreased sprint to fire time; Decreased aim down sight time.

Decreased upper-torso, arm, and hand damage multiplier; Decreased sprint to fire time; Decreased aim down sight time. Kastov-74u (MWII): Increased minimum damage, near-medium damage range, and medium damage range.

Increased minimum damage, near-medium damage range, and medium damage range. Kastov 545 (MWII): Increased maximum damage; Decreased maximum damage range; Decreased aim down sight time.

Battle Rifles

Sidewinder: Decreased recoil and gun kick while firing.

Decreased recoil and gun kick while firing. Lachmann-762 (MWII): Increased maximum damage.

Increased maximum damage. Full-Auto Fire Type: Decreased upper-torso and lower-torso damage multiplier; Increased arm and hand damage multiplier.

Decreased upper-torso and lower-torso damage multiplier; Increased arm and hand damage multiplier. Cronen Squall (MWII): Increased maximum damage.

Increased maximum damage. FTAC Recon (MWII): Increased lower-torso damage multiplier; Decreased aim down sight.

Increased lower-torso damage multiplier; Decreased aim down sight. Full-Auto Fire Type: Increased lower-torso, arm, hand, leg, and foot damage multiplier

Increased lower-torso, arm, hand, leg, and foot damage multiplier SO-14 (MWII): Increased maximum damage.

Increased maximum damage. Full-Auto Fire Type: Decreased neck damage and upper torso multiplier; Increased lower-torso, arm, hand, leg, and foot damage multiplier.

SMG

WSP Swarm" Increased maximum and near-medium damage range.

Increased maximum and near-medium damage range. Rival-9: Decreased horizontal recoil.

Decreased horizontal recoil. MTZ Marauder Stock: Decreased firing aim stability.

Decreased firing aim stability. Striker 9: Increased maximum damage.

Increased maximum damage. Lachmann Shroud (MWII): Increased maximum and near-medium damage; Decreased maximum damage range, headshot/neck/upper torso/arm/hand damage multiplier.

Increased maximum and near-medium damage; Decreased maximum damage range, headshot/neck/upper torso/arm/hand damage multiplier. ISO 9mm (MWII): Cannot equip incompatible Underbarrel Attachments.

Cannot equip incompatible Underbarrel Attachments. Fennec 45 (MWII): Increased maximum damage, leg damage/foot damage multiplier; Decreased aim down sight time and sprint to fire time.

Increased maximum damage, leg damage/foot damage multiplier; Decreased aim down sight time and sprint to fire time. BAS-P (MWII): Decreased maximum damage range; Increased leg and foot damage multiplier.

Decreased maximum damage range; Increased leg and foot damage multiplier. Lachmann Sub (MWII): Increased near-medium damage and lower torso damage multiplier.

Increased near-medium damage and lower torso damage multiplier. MX9 (MWII): Increased upper-leg and foot damage multiplier; Decreased aim down sights and sprint to fire time.

Shotguns

Lockwood 680: Increased sprint to fire time.

Increased sprint to fire time. Lockwood 300 (MWII): Decreased minimum damage with 12 Gauge Slug Ammunition; Decreased maximum and near medium damage range for Maelstrom Dual Trigger Action.

Decreased minimum damage with 12 Gauge Slug Ammunition; Decreased maximum and near medium damage range for Maelstrom Dual Trigger Action. Expedite 12 (MWII): Increased medium damage range; Decreased pellet spread.

Increased medium damage range; Decreased pellet spread. Bryson 800 (MWII): Decreased sprint to fire time; Decreased aim down sight time.

Decreased sprint to fire time; Decreased aim down sight time. Bryson 890 (MWII): Increased rate of fire.

LMG

Holger 26: Increased minimum damage.

Increased minimum damage. DG-58 LSW: Decreased sprint to fire time and aim down sight time.

Decreased sprint to fire time and aim down sight time. Bruen Mk9: Cannot equip Underbarrel Attachments.

Cannot equip Underbarrel Attachments. Sakin MG38 (MWII): Increased lower-torso damage multiplier; Decreased aim down sight time.

Increased lower-torso damage multiplier; Decreased aim down sight time. HCR 56 (MWII): Decreased sprint to fire time and aim down sight time.

Marksman Rifle

DM56: Increased sprint to fire time.

Increased sprint to fire time. MTZ Interceptor: Decreased head and neck damage multiplier.

Decreased head and neck damage multiplier. EBR-14 (MWII): Decreased sprint to fire and aim down sight time.

Decreased sprint to fire and aim down sight time. Lockwood Mk2 (MWII): Cannot equip incompatible Underbarrel Attachments: Decreased aim down sight time and hipfire spread while standing.

Cannot equip incompatible Underbarrel Attachments: Decreased aim down sight time and hipfire spread while standing. Tempus Torrent (MWII): Increased leg and foot damage multiplier.

Increased leg and foot damage multiplier. Crossbow (MWII): I ncreased minimum damage.

ncreased minimum damage. LM-S (MWII): Decreased sprint to fire and aim down sight time.

Sniper Rifles

KATT-AMR: Decreased damage range and bullet velocity with Zang-34 Barrel.

Decreased damage range and bullet velocity with Zang-34 Barrel. KV Inhibitor: Added medium damage; Decreased minimum damage and maximum damage range.

Added medium damage; Decreased minimum damage and maximum damage range. Victus XMR (MWII): Increased lower-torso damage multiplier.

Increased lower-torso damage multiplier. Carrack .300 (MWII): Increased recoil center speed.

Handguns

Renetti: View will not obstructed while aiming down sight with JAK Ferocity Carbine Kit.

View will not obstructed while aiming down sight with JAK Ferocity Carbine Kit. TYR: Increased near-medium damage, minimum damage, and upper torso damage multiplier; Decreased near-medium damage range, lower-torso/arm/hand damage multiplier.

Increased near-medium damage, minimum damage, and upper torso damage multiplier; Decreased near-medium damage range, lower-torso/arm/hand damage multiplier. Ullr's Fury Trigger Action: Decreased trigger action delay.

Decreased trigger action delay. Odin's Judgement Trigger Action: Decreased trigger action delay from 210ms to 150ms (-29%).

Decreased trigger action delay from 210ms to 150ms (-29%). 9mm Daemon (MWII): Added far-medium damage; Increased maximum, near-medium, and medium damage; Decreased maximum damage, near-medium, and medium damage range.

Launchers

Stormender: EMP will disable and/or destroy Drill Charge (Lethal), Smoke Airdrop (Field Upgrade), Inflatable Decoy (Field Upgrade), Swarm (Killstreak).

These are all the weapon changes in Modern Warfare 3 Season 1 Reloaded.

