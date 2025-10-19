How to unlock Spirit Pumpkin Operator skin in Black Ops 6 and Warzone for free

The Spirit Pumpkin is a solid Operator skin for Payne that you can unlock for free in Black Ops 6 and Warzone. This is the ultimate reward from the Chunky event that went live on October 18, 2025, at 10 am PT. Being a free reward, it is really impressive, as it truly captures the spooky vibe with its carved pumpkin face with glowing green eyes and mouth. As for the dress, it features an old trench coat with various small details
This article will cover in detail how you can get your hands on the Spirit Pumpkin Operator skin for free in Black Ops 6 and Warzone.
How to get the Spirit Pumpkin Operator skin for free in Black Ops 6 and Warzone
The Spirit Pumpkin Operator skin, as mentioned above, is part of the Chunky event in Black Ops 6 and Warzone. In this event, there are two sections: one free and one paid premium section. Luckily, this reward serves as the final prize in the free section. All you need to do is keep gathering XP, and the Operator skin will gradually unlock.
Since there are 10 rewards in the free section and you unlock items progressively, it will take some time. As you continue accumulating XP, you will eventually unlock this Spirit Pumpkin Operator skin.
This time, Call of Duty has kept the XP requirement hidden, so you won’t know exactly how much XP is needed to unlock it.
Additionally, there’s no shortcut to instantly unlock all rewards. Everyone has to go through the same grinding process. Even if you purchase the Premium Track for 1100 COD Points, you will still need to grind to unlock the rewards. However, the Premium section offers an additional 10 rewards.
Here are all the rewards you can unlock as part of the Chucky event:
