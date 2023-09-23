Warzone 2 and MW2 Season 6 will be released on September 27, offering substantial crossovers and new weapons to acquire, such as the TR-76 Geist Assault Rifle. Since MW3 is going to be released in November, MW2's seasonal content will conclude with Season 6. The Haunting event and crossover Operators, such as Diablo 4's Inarius and Lilith, Spawn, and Skeletor, return in this last season.

In the mid-season update, Season 6 adds four new weapons: the TR-76 Geist Assault Rifle, ISO 9mm SMG, Dual Kama Melee weapons, and the Doom Chainsaw. In this article, we will go through how to unlock the Assault Rifle in Warzone 2 and MW2 Season 6.

How to unlock TR-76 Geist in Warzone 2 and MW2 Season 6

TR-76 Geist in Warzone 2 and MW2 Season 6 (Image via Activision)

The TR-76 Geist is a complimentary weapon available by passing through the Warzone and MW2 Season 6 Battle Pass tiers, which go live on September 27. The tier at which the weapon will be available has not yet been confirmed, but it will be revealed after the update is released.

To quickly acquire the rifle, we recommend completing matches, challenges, tasks, and contracts, all of which reward you with Battle Pass XP. The more XP you gain, the quicker you will advance through the Battle Pass tiers. You will be able to claim the rifle and utilize it in your loadouts once you reach the tier that it's tied to.

Aside from the procedures mentioned above, you may be able to obtain the rifle by purchasing its bundle from the in-game store. These packages typically cost 1200 COD Points ($12) and include the weapon itself as well as a slew of blueprints.

The rifle is said to be a hard-hitting bullpup assault rifle chambered in 7.62 x 39 mm that is highly flexible and adaptable to a variety of tactics and combat circumstances.

The TR-76 Geist is stated to have controllable recoil and can be turned into a semi-automatic magazine for even higher damage and improved precision, with decent damage and a modest rate of fire.

It remains to be seen whether the rifle will be a meta pick in Warzone 2 and MW2 Season 6, but it's worth unlocking because it will also be available in Modern Warfare 3's multiplayer due to content transferring over.

