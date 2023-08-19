"M13C not unlocking" in Warzone Shadow Siege event: How to fix, reasons, and more

The M13C is a new assault rifle in Warzone, accessible through participation in the exclusive Shadow Siege event. It was held to showcase the highly anticipated Modern Warfare 3 live reveal. The weapon was revealed in the Season 5 update; however, its availability was slated "in-season" rather than at the beginning.

Obtaining the M13C AR through event participation demands more than just involvement; a special challenge must be overcome in order to get access.

The actual details of the challenge remain unclear, generating confusion among players. This article serves as a guiding light, providing clear instructions on how to accomplish the challenge and get their hands on the new weapon.

How to fix the M13C Unlocking Issue in the Warzone Shadow Siege event?

M13C unlocking challenge (Image via Activision)

There is actually no issue regarding the unlock procedure, but, owing to ambiguous instructions about the challenge, gamers are experiencing difficulty obtaining the weapon. As a result, some may have assumed that there is a bug or glitch preventing them from unlocking the M13C in the event.

To unlock the weapon, you must play the Shadow Siege event in Warzone. Within the event, you must complete the challenge - Assist in killing five Commanders. It was not explained properly in-game, and for this very reason, players are having a hard time unlocking the weapon.

To successfully complete the challenge, you must locate the Commanders, who may be found near the Observatory towards the event's final stages. They are powerful units such as Juggernauts and Wheelsons who may be discovered lurking inside hidden bunkers.

Alternatively, you can accomplish the challenge by blowing up reinforcement helicopters, although this option is uncertain and dependent on luck. It could be done even after destroying a single helicopter. However, this method entails a trial-and-error process with no guarantee that Commanders are on board.

It is recommended to utilize LMGs to destroy helicopters since taking down even one needs numerous rounds.

Contributing to the damage of Commanders and elimination assist helps accomplish the challenge requirements, and they need not necessarily be eliminated by you.

Possible reasons for not being able to unlock the M13C in Warzone Shadow Siege event

The obvious reason is the lack of proper instruction regarding the challenge where gamers are required to eliminate five Commanders. Their hidden spots lack in-game advice or extra information, adding to the uncertainty.

Tune into Sportskeeda for more information, news, and updates.