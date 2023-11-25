Modern Warfare 3 Makarov event: All rewards, end date, and more

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) surprised the entire community with a blitz event called Makarov’s Return. The devs kickstarted this limited-time event on November 24, 2023, introducing new rewards that can be claimed by completing different challenge tiers and earning XP. It is a fairly simple event, as there are no specific criteria, and you can earn the rewards by simply grinding the game.

The Makarov’s Return event is one of the most straightforward events in the history of Call of Duty, as it gives compelling rewards to players for earning XP. The XP will be added to your account whenever you play a match in Activision’s new shooter title. This is a great method to expand one’s cosmetics collection without any additional purchases.

This article will highlight the rewards and end date for Makarov’s Return event in Modern Warfare 3.

What are the rewards included in Makarov’s Return event in Modern Warfare 3?

Here is a list of all the rewards you can claim by completing the different tiers in Modern Warfare 3.

Konni Group Sticker

Double XP Token

Rebreather Retriever Sticker

Double Weapon XP Token

Don’t Drink This Weapon Charm

No Russian Sticker

We Are Konni Emblem

Chaos and Movement Calling Card

Double Battle Pass XP Token

Makarov Weapon Camo

It is important to note that the Makarov weapon camo is a universal skin that can be equipped on any gun in the inventory. You cannot get these rewards once the event ends, so it is best to grind the game a bit and earn the XP needed to get your hands on the new Makarov camo.

When does Makarov’s Return event end?

The Makarov’s Return event is scheduled to end on November 30, 2023. It is a week-long event that has simple rewards with no additional challenges. Participating in this limited-time event does not cost anything extra and keeps track of your progression automatically.

Fans and enthusiasts can also equip the Makarov operator skin included in the Vault edition to earn bonus XP at the end of every match. This is because the new operator was featured in the limited-time event, and the developers ingrained a small advantage for the players who bought the more expensive version of the game.

This a great step from the developer’s end, as events like these keep the playerbase engaged. The inclusion of a universal skin is another great incentive for the community as it is also an animated one. As most fans already know, animated camos are rare in the game, and it is even rarer to find one in the free events, similar to the Ghoulie camo from The Haunting event in MW2.

