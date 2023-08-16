Shadow Siege MW3 reveal event pre-load size for all platforms

The Shadow Siege event in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone will take place with the reveal of MW3. During this in-game Warzone event, the anticipated COD title will be revealed globally. You may pre-load the event before the release date of August 17 to create a sense of excitement.

Currently, the pre-load size is revealed exclusively for PlayStation users. Other platforms will soon acquire this information as well. This article discusses the space required to pre-load the MW3 reveal event, Shadow Siege, in MW2 and Warzone 2.

Space required to pre-load the Shadow Siege MW3 reveal event for all platforms



To pre-load the Shadow Siege MW3 reveal event in MW2 and Warzone, PlayStation players will require roughly 3.3 GB. This event contains crucial insights regarding the next title, providing real information to refute previous rumors and leaks.

Pre-loading allows you immediate access to newly released game content. The event will take place on August 17, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. PT, and you can engage right away upon launch.

Procedure to pre-load the Shadow Siege MW3 reveal event on PlayStation

You will need to follow the below instruction to pre-load the Modern Warfare 3 reveal event on their PlayStations:

Turn on your PlayStation and search for Modern Warfare 2 icon on the home screen. Select the icon and press the Option button on your controller. A list will appear, and from there, you need to click on Check for Updates.

The game will immediately download and pre-install on the system as a result of this process. When the event begins, users who have pre-loaded the game will have immediate access to it.

All the rewards associated with the Shadow Seige event



You will be able to earn exclusive rewards upon participating in the Shadow Seige MW3 reveal event in Warzone. Below are all the available rewards:

" Serpent Slayer " Vehicle Skin

" Vehicle Skin "Tier Skip" Battle Token

Battle Token " Gas Canister " Weapon Charm

" Weapon Charm " Konni Group " Emblem

" Emblem " Crimson Sound " Calling Card

" Calling Card "M13C Assault Rifle" New Weapon

The above information is everything that is known till now. Tune into Sportskeeda for more news and updates regarding Modern Warfare 3.