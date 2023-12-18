Top 5 SnakeShots alternative meta weapons in Warzone Season 1

In the Call of Duty: Warzone Season 1 scenario, the Akimbo Tyrs equipped with the Snakeshot ammunition attachment held dominance, transforming the revolver into a formidable weapon capable of eliminating enemies with a single shot. While players of this setup had memorable experiences, opponents were frequently frustrated by the quick elimination.

Recognizing the impact on game balance, developers acted quickly and released a minor update on December 16, 2023. This patch specifically disabled the use of Snakeshot ammunition on Akimbo Tyrs.

Nonetheless, Warzone has a massive arsenal that provides players with several alternatives. This article will cover the top 5 alternate weapons with suitable loadouts, allowing players to dominate close-range Warzone matches.

Top 5 best SnakeShots alternative weapons in Warzone Season 1: WSP Swarm, Striker, and more

Warzone includes a slew of powerful close-range weapons, particularly the MW3-exclusive SMGs, which serve as formidable alternatives to the SnakeShot configuration. While they cannot eliminate foes in a single shot, these weapons can execute precise shots to eliminate enemies within seconds. Here are the top five best weapons, along with their appropriate loadouts:

5) BAS-B

BAS-B in Warzone (Image via Activision)

The BAS-B battle rifle in Warzone stands out with a high damage output that thrives in close to mid-range battles. Despite nerfs to address its overpowering nature, the BAS-B is still a viable option for players looking for alternatives to Snakeshot ammunition. To optimize its effectiveness in close-range engagements, proper loadout is required.

The following attachments will enhance speed, handling, and recoil control, thus ensuring faster movement.

Recommended build:

Muzzle: TY-LR8

TY-LR8 Barrel: Light 9" Bruen Wyvern Short

Light 9" Bruen Wyvern Short Underbarrel: DR-6 Handstop

DR-6 Handstop Stock: No Stock

No Stock Magazine: 45 Round Mag

4) WSP-9

WSP-9 in WZ (Image via Activision)

The WSP-9 is an SMG in Warzone resembling the UZI, renowned for its exceptional mobility and high fire rate. This weapon is notable for reliability and ease of control and is perfect for aggressive players who prefer fast-paced gunplay. The WSP-9 is a versatile pick, thanks to its reasonable time-to-kill (TTK) and well-rounded attributes.

The SMG is designed to meet the needs of gamers who want easy control, minimal recoil, and a fast firing rate. It thrives in close-range confrontations and produces excellent results. Its efficiency is enhanced by its accuracy, which allows players to fire accurate shots while maintaining a strategic advantage over opponents.

Recommended build:

Muzzle: Spiral V3.5 Flash Hider

Spiral V3.5 Flash Hider Barrel: Hiss Short Light

Hiss Short Light Optic: MK .3 Reflector

MK .3 Reflector Stock: WSP Classics Factory

WSP Classics Factory Magazine: 50 Round Drum

3) ISO 9mm

ISO 9mm in WZ (Image via Activision)

The ISO 9mm, a carryforward weapon from Modern Warfare 2, stands out as a formidable alternative in the Warzone scenario. It has all the essential attributes of a top-tier SMG, including high damage output, rapid firing rate, and quick time-to-kill (TTK). Although the SMG does have some recoil, making it not very beginner-friendly, this recoil becomes controllable with practice.

The use of an ideal loadout also facilitates effective recoil management. The attachments not only help reduce recoil but also improve damage range and overall handling. With the ISO 9mm SMG, players can confidently adopt an aggressive playstyle and push toward foes while simultaneously defending themselves in close-range confrontations.

Recommended build:

Muzzle: Spiral V3.5 Flash Hider

Spiral V3.5 Flash Hider Laser: VLK LZR 7mw

VLK LZR 7mw Optic: MK .3 Reflector

MK .3 Reflector Ammunition: 9mm High Grain

9mm High Grain Magazine: 50 Round Drum

2) Striker

Striker in WZ (Image via Activision)

The Striker is an SMG in Warzone and is considered one of the best close-range weapons to use. Boasting remarkable attributes such as a high fire rate, exceptional mobility, and easy handling, the SMG excels in various combat scenarios. Although its damage output is moderate, the increased fire rate compensates for this drawback.

The weapon is especially useful in confined places and inside buildings, but it does have some recoil, which may be easily mastered with practice owing to its predictable nature.

By implementing a proper loadout, players can further optimize the damage range along with enhanced vertical and horizontal recoil, contributing to a more controllable weapon. Furthermore, the attachments boost overall speed, allowing for quick maneuvers, making the Striker a perfect choice for dominating close-quarters engagements in Warzone.

Recommended build:

Muzzle: Sonic Suppressor S

Sonic Suppressor S Barrel: Striker Elite Long

Striker Elite Long Stock: No Stock

No Stock Rear Grip: Sakin ZX Grip

Sakin ZX Grip Magazine: 48 Round Mag

1) WSP Swarm

WSP Swarm in WZ (Image via Activision)

The WSP Swarm is a powerful SMG that combines the key features of a close-range powerhouse: great damage output, impressive mobility, the fastest time-to-kill (TTK), and a rapid firing rate. This formidable combination produces a lethal weapon, but it comes with a learning curve, posing a challenge in terms of control.

In the hands of a skilled player, precise shots with the WSP Swarm can eliminate enemies within seconds. It is recommended that players master this weapon before utilizing it to maximize its potential on the battlefield. The recommended attachments can improve the WSP Swarm's recoil control, extend the damage range, and improve the weapon's overall accuracy.

Recommended build:

Barrel: WSP Optac Long

WSP Optac Long Stock : FSS Fortress Heavy

: FSS Fortress Heavy Optic: MK .3 Reflector

MK .3 Reflector Underbarrel: Bruen Heavy Support

Bruen Heavy Support Magazine: 50 Round Mag

