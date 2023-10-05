Warzone 2 and MW2 October 4 update patch notes: Konni Group's return, Redeploy Flares removed, and more

Call of Duty has rolled out a brand-new update for Warzone 2 and MW2. The October 4 patch notes are live now, and the developers have fixed some major issues that players have been facing since the Season 6 update last month. From players getting kicked back to the main menu while managing files to the CoD HQ glitch, many problems have been fixed.

Raven Software focused on issues specifically for Warzone 2. After the Season 6 update, players could not find the Konni Group in DMZ, and as a result, the mission "Thinning the Herd' was becoming impossible to complete.

To learn about what's changed in the new update in Warzone 2 and MW2, keep reading.

Warzone 2 and MW2 October 4 update patch notes in Season 6

Here are the detailed patch notes of all the fixes in Warzone 2 and MW2.

GLOBAL

BUG FIXES

Fixed an issue where the Player can be kicked back to the main menu when attempting to access the “Manage Files” section in the Settings menu

Fixed an issue where a significant hitch could occur when transitioning to some menus from COD HQ

Fixed an issue where the Battle Pass After Action Report wouldn’t play correctly if the Player had Auto Redeem turned on

Fixed an issue where the ISO 9 Mastery Completeionist Charm displayed an incorrect Charm

Fixed an issue where the Player could be kicked back to the main menu when viewing Tracer Pack: Witchcraft

Fixed an issue where the Dual Kamas model is missing in the preview for the Red Haunt Blueprint

Fixed an issue where locked camos could be added to weapons before they were earned

Fixed an issue where the TR-76 Geist Mastery Completionist Charm would incorrectly show the FR Avancer instead

WARZONE

BUG FIXES

Fixed an issue where the mission 'Thinning the Herd' could not be completed as intended due to Konni Group no longer spawning on Al Mazrah in DMZ

Fixed an issue where some melee weapons could clip through the Operator’s wrist when transitioning into a DMZ match

Fixed an issue where Skin Indicator tiles for several Operators could display inconsistently

MATCH RULESET UPDATES

Field Upgrades

Redeploy Flares have been removed.

Team Insight: Redeploy Flares often created situations with a general lack of competitive counter strategies, especially in the final moments of a Ranked Play Battle Royale match.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 and MW2 Season 6 The Haunting will officially begin on October 17, 2023. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda's Call of Duty section to get the latest updates.