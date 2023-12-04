Counter-Strike 2 (CS2) was released two months ago, and Valve has yet to release any information about a new Operation or Battle Pass. Considering the popular trend followed by almost all online multiplayer titles, a progression-based reward system is necessary to facilitate a sense of achievement among players. Moreover, Battle Passes are great for introducing exclusive cosmetics.

CS2 currently features a single weekly case drop for players who are regular to the game and log some matches in the official matchmaking server. Despite its uniqueness, its ability to retain the player base's attention is comparatively lower than competing shooter titles. The developers might shift up a few gears and introduce a new Operation to increase the amount of gameplay content.

So, let's explore the possibility of a new Operation in CS2.

When can we potentially expect a new Battlepass from CS2?

CS2 caters to a massive FPS community with its tactical-shooter experience and competitive nature. It also features one of the most lucrative markets for players to enjoy, where they can make various transactions to secure several cosmetics. However, the game lacks a Battle Pass system that has become a core feature in titles like Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 and Valorant.

It seems highly unlikely that CS2 will receive a new Operation or an update to change the weekly drops into a purchasable Battle Pass.

Valve released a similar progression-based reward system and introduced new gameplay content with updates like Operation Shattered Web, Operation Broken Fang, and Operation Riptide. A whopping 800 days have passed since the last Operation was live in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO). This massive gap in the regular updates began with the first iteration called Operation Payback.

Valve released 11 Operations in CS:GO for players to enjoy in a span of eight years. The sudden break in these updates suggests that the developers might not be carrying on with the prequel’s legacy of bringing any more such changes.

With the weekly care package drop system, the publisher might have taken a different approach to providing free rewards. However, it feels less rewarding since you can only choose two items out of the four featured on your account. The list contains one weapon case, a random weapon skin, and two Graffitis.

Even after you collect a bunch of weapon cases, you cannot directly use them since they require specific keys to unlock. These keys must be purchased again, resulting in accounts stacking up unopened cases.

Compared to the case system, Valorant’s Battlepass presents more simplicity and profit for the publisher and player base. You can purchase the pass once and gain access to various cosmetics that are present in different tiers. All you need to do is play the game and earn XP to unlock higher-tier rewards.

