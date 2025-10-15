"Worst thing to ever happen" FaZe Swagg calls out Warzone modes in the playlist

With Season 6, Warzone has added a new LTM called Casual Z, bringing the total number of casual modes in the current playlist to four. Because of this, popular CoD streamer FaZe Swagg called out the update in an X post, stating, “The worst thing to ever happen to Warzone&quot;.Now, if you are unsure what casual mode means, then here's a brief explanation: in casual modes, you will encounter both real players and bots in the lobby, making the matches more of a relaxed experience. Similarly, Casual Z follows the same format but features zombies lurking around and the two new night map variants. Because of this, Swagg called it out and labeled it the worst change to Warzone.Following the statement, only a few users supported his view. One user, named @Rallied, has stated that, after these casual modes were introduced, the queue time increased from &quot;two minutes to ten minutes&quot;. This is actually a valid observation, as many players have moved to casual mode, which has reduced the player numbers for the standard matches. So now the queue time takes longer searching for compatible players for a lobby.As for other users, most of them disagreed with Swagg's opinion. The most common point was that the standard mode has become far too competitive, and they prefer a more relaxed experience rather than going all out in every match and dealing with extremely competitive players.One user, @RandomBachelor, mentioned that after working 8–9 hours a day, players just want to relax and don’t want to go up against “full out sweat” squads. They prefer casual mode, where they can enjoy the experience and take down enemies for satisfaction, even if some of those enemies are bots.Another user named @txkeogaming, stated,&quot;It's the Best thing. I'm a Zombie Main Player and have fun in these modes. The Main warzone is too sweaty for me. &quot;This statement implies that the casual mode has even attracted players who usually preferred other modes like Zombies. But now, with the addition of casual mode, they can enjoy an easier experience and have fun in the game rather than constantly fighting against highly competitive players.One user, @PeakedPanda, shared a different opinion, mentioning that players who moved to casual mode are because of “SBMM fatigue.” By this, the user meant that the SBMM (Skill-Based Matchmaking) system puts you with players of similar skill levels. But in some instances, when you perform very well, the next match often places you against tougher opponents. This creates constant pressure to perform 100% every match, which, according to the user, is the main issue many players have.One user named @Steen4401 stated that the casual mode is the only thing keeping most of the player base playing the game.Also read: Best Dresden 9mm loadout in Black Ops 6 and WarzoneIs Casual Mode ruining the Warzone experience?From all the comments, it's clear that players love the Casual mode in Warzone. But regarding its impact on Warzone, it's not necessarily ruining the game.The primary concern at the moment may be the higher queue time for standard matches. Other than that, it's about the players' choice what they want to play. But the developers can limit the number of casual modes in the current playlist, which may resolve the queue time issue.For the latest Call of Duty news and guides, be sure to check the links below:WZ and Black Ops 6 Season 6 Battle Pass and BlackCellAll Black Ops 6 Season 6 Ranked Play rewards and how to get themAll WZ and Black Ops 6 Season 6 bundlesAll Predator skins in Warzone/Black Ops 6 and how to unlock them