  • home icon
  • Call of Duty News
  • "Worst thing to ever happen" FaZe Swagg calls out Warzone modes in the playlist

"Worst thing to ever happen" FaZe Swagg calls out Warzone modes in the playlist

By Animesh Talukdar
Modified Oct 15, 2025 13:58 GMT
Exploring players
Exploring players' responses regarding the addition of four casual modes in Warzone (Image via Activision)

With Season 6, Warzone has added a new LTM called Casual Z, bringing the total number of casual modes in the current playlist to four. Because of this, popular CoD streamer FaZe Swagg called out the update in an X post, stating,

Ad
“The worst thing to ever happen to Warzone".
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Now, if you are unsure what casual mode means, then here's a brief explanation: in casual modes, you will encounter both real players and bots in the lobby, making the matches more of a relaxed experience. Similarly, Casual Z follows the same format but features zombies lurking around and the two new night map variants. Because of this, Swagg called it out and labeled it the worst change to Warzone.

Following the statement, only a few users supported his view. One user, named @Rallied, has stated that, after these casual modes were introduced, the queue time increased from "two minutes to ten minutes". This is actually a valid observation, as many players have moved to casual mode, which has reduced the player numbers for the standard matches. So now the queue time takes longer searching for compatible players for a lobby.

Ad

As for other users, most of them disagreed with Swagg's opinion. The most common point was that the standard mode has become far too competitive, and they prefer a more relaxed experience rather than going all out in every match and dealing with extremely competitive players.

Ad

One user, @RandomBachelor, mentioned that after working 8–9 hours a day, players just want to relax and don’t want to go up against “full out sweat” squads. They prefer casual mode, where they can enjoy the experience and take down enemies for satisfaction, even if some of those enemies are bots.

Another user named @txkeogaming, stated,

"It's the Best thing. I'm a Zombie Main Player and have fun in these modes. The Main warzone is too sweaty for me. "
Ad

This statement implies that the casual mode has even attracted players who usually preferred other modes like Zombies. But now, with the addition of casual mode, they can enjoy an easier experience and have fun in the game rather than constantly fighting against highly competitive players.

One user, @PeakedPanda, shared a different opinion, mentioning that players who moved to casual mode are because of “SBMM fatigue.” By this, the user meant that the SBMM (Skill-Based Matchmaking) system puts you with players of similar skill levels. But in some instances, when you perform very well, the next match often places you against tougher opponents. This creates constant pressure to perform 100% every match, which, according to the user, is the main issue many players have.

Ad

One user named @Steen4401 stated that the casual mode is the only thing keeping most of the player base playing the game.

Also read: Best Dresden 9mm loadout in Black Ops 6 and Warzone

Is Casual Mode ruining the Warzone experience?

From all the comments, it's clear that players love the Casual mode in Warzone. But regarding its impact on Warzone, it's not necessarily ruining the game.

Ad

The primary concern at the moment may be the higher queue time for standard matches. Other than that, it's about the players' choice what they want to play. But the developers can limit the number of casual modes in the current playlist, which may resolve the queue time issue.

For the latest Call of Duty news and guides, be sure to check the links below:

About the author
Animesh Talukdar

Animesh Talukdar

Twitter icon

Animesh has been a Call of Duty writer at Sportskeeda for close to two years. A fervent enthusiast of the iconic Mario Bros. franchise and several first-person shooter games, his love for gaming pushed him to merge his passion and profession, and eventually land a writing job in the genre. When creating content, he prioritizes quality and accuracy over speed, verifying multiple official sources. This has helped his meticulous first-person shooter guides garner over two million reads.

Although Animesh holds a Master’s degree in Commerce, he would willingly go back to school; just as long as the school is Hogwarts, so he can jump into the world of spell-casting and fly on broomsticks. He admires gamers Shroud and Beaulo, and would recommend story-driven games like Red Dead Redemption, Skyrim, and Far Cry 3 for their captivating narratives and deep player engagement.

Animesh also enjoys multiplayer games such as Valorant, Apex Legends, and Warzone. When he keeps his controller aside, he plays football and badminton, reads books, and cooks.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Animesh Talukdar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications