IM Munguntuul, IM Anna favourites to win women chess tourney

Mumbai, Jun 11 (PTI)Mongolia's IM Munguntuul Batkhuyag and IM Anna Zozulia of Belgium are favourites to win the SBI Life-AICF Women Grandmaster Chess Championship to be held here from tomorrow.

The Rs 7.50 lakh prize money championship has been jointly organised by the Indian Chess School and the South Mumbai Chess Academy under the auspices of the All-India Chess Federation (AICF), a media release issued here said.

A total of 12 women players (six Indians and as many foreigners) selected by the AICF will be vying for the top honours in the tournament which offers a prize money of Rs 7.50 lakhwith the winner set to get richer by Rs 1.60 lakh, it said.

WGM Tokhirjonova Gulrukhbegim of Uzbekistan, WGM Vo Thi Kim Phung of Vietnamand Nakhbayeva Guliskhan of Kazakhstan along withWomen International Master Tomilova Elena from Russia are the other overseas contenders for the title.

The Indian challenge would be spearheaded by WIM Aakanksha Hagawane, who is closely followed by WIM G K Monnisha, WIMVantika Agrawal and WIM Srija Seshadri.

WFM Divya Deshmukh (2138), the reigning World Under-12 champion, and former Asian champion Rakshitta Ravi will also test their skills against these top women, the release added.

Moreover,anAll India FIDE Rating Chess Tournament for children in under-7 to under-15 age groups in nine categories will be conducted simultaneously.

A total prize fund of Rs 1 lakh and 54 trophies will be awarded to the children, it said.

Starting Rank List:1. IM Munguntuul Batkhuyag (MGL, ELO 2410), 2. WGM Tokhirjonova G. (UZB, 2379), 3. WGM Vo Thi Kim Phung (VIE, 2376), 4. WIM Tomilova Elena (RUS, 2334), 5. WGM Nakhbayeva Guliskhan (KAZ, 2323), 6. IM Zozulia Anna (BEL, 2314), 7. WIM Aakanksha Hagawane (IND, 2297), 8. WIM Monnisha G K (IND, 2295), 9. WIM Vantika Agrawal (IND, 2279), 10. WIM Srija Seshadri (IND, 2207), 11. WFM Divya Deshmukh (IND, 2138), 12. Rakshitta Ravi (IND, 2067)