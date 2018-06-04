Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

Arjun shocks GM Ziatedinov at Mumbai Mayor's Cup chess

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News 04 Jun 2018, 18:27 IST

Mumbai, Jun 4 (PTI) FM Arjun Erigaisi of India shocked GM Raset Ziatedinov (ELO2303) of USA in a second round match of the Rs 35 lakh prize money 10th Mumbai Mayor's Cup International Open Chess Tournament here today.

Playing with black, Arjun was in a weak position but a faulty move of F4 by Raset gave him just the opening he required to stage a comeback. Arjun, a bright prospect in Indian chess, won the game in 43 moves.

In another encounter, India's top ranked player GM Sandipan Chanda (ELO 2571) brushed aside both his compatriots - Manigandan S S (ELO 2216) and CM Kushagra Mohan (ELO 2308) - with ease.

In the second round on table No. 2, IM Navin Kanna (ELO 2325) lost to GM Amanatov Farrukh (2605) of Tajikistan.

Playing with white, Navin opted for Queen pawn opening and faced Kings Indian Defence. The position was equal till the 18th move on but the incorrect move of the rook gave a slight advantage to Farrukh, who easily converted that into a win.

Top seed, GM Kravtsiv Martyn (ELO 2662) of Ukraine, had a rather easy outing against Mumbai's local lad FM Sauravh Khherdekar (ELO2244).

He was facing a French Defense, a rarely played opening, and on the 17th move Sauravh played a bishop, which gave a slight advantage to Kravtsiv who then placed his knight on D6 square.

On the 27th move, Kravtsiv got a passed pawn which helped him to gain a rook for a knight and the game was decided in the favour of Kravtsiv in 45 moves.

The top seed met FM Mitrabha Guha (ELO 2330) in the second round and defeated him without much ado.

Mumbai's upcoming player and President's award winner CM Aditya Mittal (ELO 2208) held GM Mozharov Mikhail of Russia for a draw in a English opening game.

Both players tried to make the most of the limited options, but after 64 moves decided to settle for a draw in the first round

Kolkata GM Open 2018: 'Playing chess is motivation enough...
RELATED STORY
Mature beyond his age: 12-year-old chess wizard Raunak...
RELATED STORY
Raunak Sadhwani becomes Maharashtra's youngest IM
RELATED STORY
Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa seizes his second Grandmaster...
RELATED STORY
Pro Chess League: Indian teams reach playoffs, miss first...
RELATED STORY
The PRO Chess League Finals: The biggest event in Chess...
RELATED STORY
India's Baskaran Adhiban wins Rejkavik Open 2018
RELATED STORY
India's Prodigal Son
RELATED STORY
National Blitz Championship: Unique hat-trick evades...
RELATED STORY
UK's loss is India's gain: Facing deportation, 9-year-old...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...