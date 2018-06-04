Arjun shocks GM Ziatedinov at Mumbai Mayor's Cup chess

Mumbai, Jun 4 (PTI) FM Arjun Erigaisi of India shocked GM Raset Ziatedinov (ELO2303) of USA in a second round match of the Rs 35 lakh prize money 10th Mumbai Mayor's Cup International Open Chess Tournament here today.

Playing with black, Arjun was in a weak position but a faulty move of F4 by Raset gave him just the opening he required to stage a comeback. Arjun, a bright prospect in Indian chess, won the game in 43 moves.

In another encounter, India's top ranked player GM Sandipan Chanda (ELO 2571) brushed aside both his compatriots - Manigandan S S (ELO 2216) and CM Kushagra Mohan (ELO 2308) - with ease.

In the second round on table No. 2, IM Navin Kanna (ELO 2325) lost to GM Amanatov Farrukh (2605) of Tajikistan.

Playing with white, Navin opted for Queen pawn opening and faced Kings Indian Defence. The position was equal till the 18th move on but the incorrect move of the rook gave a slight advantage to Farrukh, who easily converted that into a win.

Top seed, GM Kravtsiv Martyn (ELO 2662) of Ukraine, had a rather easy outing against Mumbai's local lad FM Sauravh Khherdekar (ELO2244).

He was facing a French Defense, a rarely played opening, and on the 17th move Sauravh played a bishop, which gave a slight advantage to Kravtsiv who then placed his knight on D6 square.

On the 27th move, Kravtsiv got a passed pawn which helped him to gain a rook for a knight and the game was decided in the favour of Kravtsiv in 45 moves.

The top seed met FM Mitrabha Guha (ELO 2330) in the second round and defeated him without much ado.

Mumbai's upcoming player and President's award winner CM Aditya Mittal (ELO 2208) held GM Mozharov Mikhail of Russia for a draw in a English opening game.

Both players tried to make the most of the limited options, but after 64 moves decided to settle for a draw in the first round