Bhullar in title contention in Malaysia

Kuching (Malaysia), July 6 (PTI) Gaganjeet Bhullar, who was tied 3rd last week in the Queens Cup, moved into contention once again with a superb six-under 66, which carried him to 14-under at the Sarawak Championship here today.

Bhullar was three behind the leader Paul Peterson of the US who posted a bogey-free three-under-par 69 to hold a narrow one-shot lead over countryman John Catlin in the third round.

Bhullar had rounds of 68-68 on first two days and is now in prime position to make a charge for his first win this season and the ninth on Asian Tour in his career.

Bhullar had seven birdies, four on front nine and three on back nine against just one solitary bogey on Par-3 eighth.

Among other Indians, Himmat Rai (68-67-70) was tied 11th and Ajeetesh Sandhu (68-71-67) was tied 16th. S Chikkarangappa (70-67-70) was tied 19th, while Khalin Joshi (68-70-71) and Honey Baisoya (71-69-69) were tied 31st.

The other two Indians who made the cut were Aman Raj (74) at tied 44th and Jeev Milkha Singh (73) at tied 53rd. Rashid Khan (75) was tied 63, while Viraj Madappa, Chiragh Kumar and M Dharma missed the cut.

Bhullar said, "I hit the ball really good. I hit all the fairways and missed only three greens. Overall it was a good day in terms of ball striking. I got off to a good start with two birdies and that gave me a lot of boost and confidence.

"I'm happy to be in this position. I've been striking the ball really good in the last four months. The trick is all mental now. If I'm able to do the same thing in the last few days, I will be happy with my game."

"Golf is a funny sport and anything is possible. Everybody is giving their 100 percent and so am I. I'll go out there and do my best. Game wise, I'm feeling really confident and I've been converting a lot of good scores and giving myself a lot of opportunities."

Bhullar opened with birdie-birdie and then had three pars. He followed up with birdies on sixth and seventh and dropped his only shot on eighth. On the back nine, he birdied on the 10th, 12th and 17th.

Peterson, who won his first Asian Tour title in January, fired three birdies on his homeward nine to hold on to his lead for the third straight day on 17-under-par 199 at the Damai Golf and Country Club