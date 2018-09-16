Consistent Bhullar finishes T-8 for sixth Top-10 in eighth starts

Incheon, Sept 16 (PTI) Gaganjeet Bhullar did not quite challenge for the title this weekend, but still ensured a sixth Top-10 finish in last eight starts as he signed off T-8th at the 34th Shinhan Donghae Open here on Sunday.

Bhullar, who now has eight Top-10s including one win and two second places this season, shot his second successive three-under 68 and finished at 11-under 273 for the week at Bear's Best Cheongna Golf Club.

Rashid Khan (67) finished T-15 for his best result on the Asian Tour this season, though he did have a T-2 in the ADT event at Louis Philippe Cup.

Khalin Joshi (73) and Shiv Kapur (76) finished T-56th and T-62nd at the approximately USD 1,000,000 tournament.

Bhullar opened with two birdies before he dropped a bogey. He picked a birdie on sixth but gave that back on eighth. Two birdies on 11th and 15th saw him finish at 68.

Korea's Sanghyun Park stamped his authority as he shot a magnificent eight-under-par 63 to complete a wire-to-wire victory.

It was 35-year-old Park's second Asian Tour. Park was also victorious at the GS Caltex Maekyung Open earlier this year.

Park started the final round with a slim one-shot lead, but he pulled away from the rest of the field after scoring six birdies on his front nine.

Even with a five-shot lead at the turn, Park continued to dictate proceedings as he marked another two birdies on his scorecard before signing for 22-under-par 262 total.

The Korean set a new tournament record for the lowest winning gross score. Jiman Kang and Bhullar, champions in 2006 and 2016 respectively, jointly held the previous record of 269.

Park also beat the record for lowest winning to-par score of 19-under-par, set by Kang.

Zimbabwe's Scott Vincent posted his eighth top-10 finish on the Asian Tour this season after a carding a 66 to land in lone second place.

Nick Voke, playing on a sponsor's invitation, traded eight birdies against two bogeys en route to a 65 to finish commendably in third place.

Park is the third golfer after American John Catlin and South Africa's Justin Harding to win two times on the Asian Tour this season.

Park is second on the Asian Tour Habitat for Humanity Standings behind India's Shubhankar Sharma