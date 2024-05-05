Alabama vs Mississippi State Game 3 Prediction, Odds and Picks - May 5, College Baseball 2024

The series finale in the SEC between the 23rd-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide (28-18, 9-14 SEC) and the 16th-ranked Mississippi State Bulldogs (32-15, 14-9) is on Sunday afternoon. The Bulldogs have won the first two games and are looking for the sweep after an 8-1 home win.

Junior right-hander Ben Hess (3-4, 7.31 ERA) will toe the slab for Alabama, while junior right-hander Brooks Auger (1-1, 3.08 ERA) is going to be on the mound for Mississippi State.

This is going to be an interesting matchup to see if the Crimson Tide can walk away from the series with at least one win.

Alabama vs Mississippi State Game 3 Odds

Team Odds Alabama +100 Mississippi State -130

How to watch Alabama vs Mississippi State Game 3?

The finale of the series between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Mississippi State will be airing on ESPN+ exclusively nationwide. There will also be local radio broadcasts of the game, but ESPN+ will be the only way to view the game.

Alabama vs Mississippi State Game 3 Prediction

The Mississippi State Bulldogs have outscored the Alabama Crimson Tide 21-4 this series, so it will be difficult to see this game being any different.

Ben Hess has been struggling a bit, as in 44.1 innings of work, he has allowed 10 home runs and given up three or more runs in his last eight games on the mound.

Brooks Auger has been producing a lot better and is not asked to have a full starting pitcher's load, as he has not reached 70 pitches. He has not given up a home run and has allowed 21 hits with 26.1 innings of work.

Mississippi State had three different hitters (Bryce Chance, David Mershan and Logan Kohler) drive in multiple runs on Saturday.

In terms of the bullpen usage, Alabama had Tyler Fay and Austin Morris struggle as each threw more than 20 pitches and allowed multiple runs. Mississippi State only used Tyler Davis for two shutout innings and should be able to dominate once again with a rested bullpen to win this game.

Prediction: Mississippi State to win (-130)