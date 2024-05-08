Arizona vs Arizona State Prediction, Odds & Picks - May 7, College Baseball 2024

We have an exciting in-state, non-conference game inside Phoenix Municipal Stadium on Tuesday night as the 17th-ranked Arizona Wildcats and No. 22 Arizona State Sun Devils face off. The Wildcats (29-17, 17-7 Pac-12) are on a three-game winning streak after a 7-2 home win on Sunday against the Stanford Cardinal.

The Sun Devils (26-23, 14-13) are coming off a high-scoring 21-18 home win over the Washington Huskies on Sunday.

We have an interesting pitching matchup here as Arizona will be sending senior southpaw Brandon Zastrow (1-2, 4.86 ERA) to the mound, who has not pitched since Apr. 21 where he pitched 1.1 shutout innings in a no-decision against Washington State.

Arizona State is countering with freshman right-hander Wyatt Halvorsen (1-3, 7.11 ERA) as he last pitched on Wednesday against UC San Diego and pitched one shutout inning.

Which team can stay hot and pick up a victory as the Sun Devils won two of three games against them earlier this season?

Arizona vs. Arizona State Baseball Betting Odds

Team Odds Arizona -135 Arizona State +108

How to watch Arizona vs. Arizona State Baseball

The Arizona Wildcats and the Arizona State Sun Devils are going to be available via the Pac-12 Network and is included in streaming services like Sling. If you have access to the Pac-12 Network, you can watch this game live.

Arizona vs. Arizona State Baseball Prediction

There is a reason why the Arizona Wildcats have the best record in the Pac-12 Conference and that is because they do not play down to the rest of the conference. With this being an in-state rivalry game and already losing two of their three games this season, expect to see the Wildcats come out ready to swing the bat.

Wyatt Halvorsen has been struggling on the mound, as his 7.11 ERA this season indicates. Meanwhile, Brandon Zastrow has been holding his own heading into this start. Arizona has one of the best pitching staffs in the country as they are 12th in team ERA (4.14) and best in both walks per nine innings (2.53) and strikeout-to-walk ratio (3.57). All in all, go with Arizona to win on the road.

Prediction: Arizona Wildcats -135

