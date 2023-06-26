On Sunday, June 25, LSU Tigers' Dylan Crews was declared the 45th winner of the Golden Spikes Award, recognized as the best player in college baseball. Crews well deserved the award as he galvanized the LSU program in 2023, leading the Tigers to the College World Series finals.

Oddly enough, the other two finalists are also playing in the College World Series finals — Crews' teammate Paul Skenes and Florida Gators' Jac Caglianone. As deserved as Crews was to receive the trophy, Skenes, and Caglianone put up monstrous seasons in their own right.

Let's dive deeper into the seasons of all three finalists.

Jac Caglianone

The Florida Gators are a deep squad with many talented players, but Jac Caglianone has been the straw that stirs the drink for the Florida baseball program. Caglianone had a monster breakout season in 2023 with 31 HR, 85 RBI, and a .322 batting average.

The 20-year-old was one of the Gators' several hitters who got hot at the right time on Sunday, June 25. The Gators used the offensive onslaught to force a deciding Game 3 on Monday night. If the Gators are victorious and hoist the National title, Jac Caglianone will undoubtedly be the catalyst for the offense.

Paul Skenes

Paul Skenes was the best pitcher in College Baseball in 2023, and it was not even close. He was on another level with a 1.69 ERA and 209 strikeouts.

The 21-year-old wasn't just good, he was devastating for the opposition's batting lineup. The advanced metrics on Skenes are even more breathtaking. He struck out ten batters for every walk he surrendered and held a minuscule .75 WHIP on the season.

In an era of hyperbole, it would not be hyperbolic to state that the 2023 season from Paul Skenes is one of the best pitching performances in recent memory.

Dylan Crews

Dylan Crews has been one of the best contact hitters in baseball over the past few years. The season he has put together in 2023 is downright historic.

Crews has reached the base in every game this season, with 69 straight contests. Every player has a rough patch and has a bad game or two. But not Dylan Crews. The 21-year-old led college baseball in runs scored and batted a ridiculous .418 in the season. Crews has been the catalyst for the LSU offense, and his Tigers' teammates have fed off his energy and consistency.

This season was one of the toughest votes in a long time. Each player made a compelling case for the award. The voters got this one right and Dylan Crews was the proper recipient of the Golden Spikes Award.

