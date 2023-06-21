How to watch Florida vs. TCU College World Series: Date, time, TV, how to stream, and all things you need to know

The TCU Horned Frogs have their backs against the wall as they take on the second-seeded Florida Gators in the 2023 College World Series.

The game takes place on Wednesday, June 21, at 2:00 p.m. EST at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Nebraska. It will air on both ESPN and ESPN+.

This game has a lot of little wrinkles, as this could be the final bracket game for these teams. The Gators advance to the 2023 College World Series finals if they win.

However, if the Horned Frogs can scrape out a victory today, they will meet Florida again on Thursday, with the winner advancing to the CWS finals.

What should we expect out of this Florida vs. TCU College World Series game?

The Florida Gators have been one of the preemptive favorites to advance out of the bracket round when the field was announced after the super regional round. The TCU Horned Frogs have been the underdog for most of the NCAA Postseason and need to continue playing with that chip on their shoulder to survive here.

The Gators have been able to get some time away from games as their schedule for going 2-0 in the College World Series has awarded them both Monday and Tuesday off.

However, The Horned Frogs had to play an elimination game yesterday against the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles and won 6-1. The only issue is that the bullpen needed to record 18 outs in the game.

Florida loves to deploy their bullpen, and the starting pitching has been the weakest portion of this team. They also have many options to decide on the mound after a few days off. The Gators have been slugging well throughout the 2023 College World Series, as they have hit six home runs through their two games.

That has been with an ineffective Jac Caglianone being just 1-for-8 in the CWS thus far.

This will be an exciting game as Florida head coach Kevin O'Sullivan can manage this game knowing he has the potential for a rematch tomorrow or can attack this game with a sense of urgency.

Expect this to be an intriguing matchup between two top teams in college baseball. These teams also hit well and have showcased that, so expect both lineups to attack the pitcher early in the count and continue to pressure the guy on the mound.

