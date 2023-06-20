How to watch LSU vs. Wake Forest CWS: Time, date, how to stream, TV, and latest info on Tigers and Demon Deacons

We have two of the best programs in the 2023 College World Series (CWS) facing off as the fifth-seed LSU Tigers and the top-seed Wake Forest Demon Deacons playing in the winner's bracket round. The game takes place on Monday, June 19, at 7:00 p.m. Eastern in Omaha, Nebraska.

This game will be aired on ESPN as well as being available on ESPN+ so everyone can take in on the action. Which team can get a day off while the loser has to face the winner of the Tennessee Volunteers vs. Stanford Cardinal tomorrow?

What to expect out of the Wake Forest Demon Deacons in this CWS game?

The Demon Deacons were able to pick up a 3-2 win against the Stanford Cardinal in the first game and proved they can play close games and thrive. They were trailing 2-1 in the eighth inning before scoring twice to pick up the come-from-behind victory.

They had three pitchers come out of the bullpen and each pitcher threw at least one full inning. Nobody in their lineup was able to record multiple hits and had six as a team. They were able to work the count as they had five walks and really made the Tennessee pitching staff have to throw it in the strike zone.

What to expect out of the LSU Tigers in this CWS game?

The Tigers were able to pick up a 6-3 victory over the Tennessee Volunteers in the first game. Their offense put at least one run on the board in five of their eight innings at the plate. LSU was able to get 10 hits with three walks and eight strikeouts.

They were also able to save a lot of their bullpen thanks to Paul Skenes throwing 7.2 innings. Only Gavin Guidry and Riley Cooper came out of the bullpen in the first game to really rest the bullpen for the opening game. With a rested pitching staff and solid producers in the lineup, they should be able to produce well in this game.

Which team will win this CWS game?

This matchup could have happened in the 2023 College World Series finals and no one would have been upset. However, there is a reason why the Wake Forest Demon Deacons are the top-ranked team and the favorites for this game according to the sportsbooks. Josh Hartle should start here for the Demon Deacons while the Tigers have Ty Floyd taking the ball. The Wake Forest Demon Deacons will be expected to win here and continue their undefeated stretch in the CWS.

Poll : 0 votes