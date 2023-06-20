The Tennessee Volunteers and the eighth-seeded Stanford Cardinal meet up in the elimination bracket of the 2023 College World Series. Both teams have lost one game meaning that the loser of this game will be eliminated from the College World Series and the winner will face off against the loser of the Wake Forest Demon Deacons vs. LSU Tigers game happening in the winner's bracket later on in the day.

This game will begin at 2 p.m. ET on Monday afternoon in Omaha, Nebraska. It will be airing on both ESPN and ESPN+. How will this game unfold and which team will have their season end?

Which team has the advantage in this College World Series matchup?

Both teams had a tough time in the first game of the bracket round of the College World Series but they also had some bright spots. Stanford lost to Wake Forest 3-2. They will have to figure out their bullpen strategy, as they had to get 15 outs from it in the first game. There is no pitcher coming out of the bullpen for the Cardinal they have to throw more than 25 pitches so they can potentially be used in this game.

The offense was able to score two runs in the first three innings but was held scoreless for the final six frames against the Demon Deacons. Their top three in the order went 6-for-13 but the rest of the lineup was a miserable 3-for-21 during the game.

Tennessee struggled against the LSU Tigers as they were only able to score three runs in the eighth inning but were blanked by 2023 Dick Howser Award winner Paul Skenes. The Vols had trouble making contact as they struck out 14 times and only drew one walk as a team.

They also had to use the bullpen a lot in their first game as Andrew Lindsey could not get out of the fourth inning. Six different pitchers came out of the bullpen for Tennessee and allowed four runs over 4.1 innings to the Tigers.

The Tennessee Volunteers are considered the favorite in this game to continue their run in the 2023 College World Series. This is going to be a closer game and expect the Volunteers to pitch their way out of this struggle and walk away with the win as the bottom of the Cardinal lineup has proven to be a weak link.

