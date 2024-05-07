Kentucky vs Xavier prediction, odds & picks - May 7, College Baseball 2024

  • home icon
By Vincent Pensabene
Modified May 07, 2024 20:56 IST
On Tuesday at Hayden Field in Cincinnati, Ohio, we have an exciting mid-week non-conference baseball game between the fourth-ranked Kentucky Wildcats and the Xavier Musketeers. The Wildcats (35-10, 18-6 in the Southeastern Conference) are on a two-game winning streak after a 7-4 road win over the Arkansas Razorbacks on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Musketeers (25-22, 9-6 Big East) are on a three-game winning streak after a 12-7 road win on Sunday against the Butler Bulldogs.

While the starting pitchers are not official, the projected starters are Drew Lafferty and Conner Baily. Freshman righty Lafferty (1-1, 6.86 ERA) has not pitched since his start against the Louisville Cardinals a few weeks ago. He should be able to do a bit better here. Senior right-hander Bailey (2-1, 6.37 ERA) is looking to throw some quality innings here.

What team should be able to pick up a win and extend their winning streak?

Kentucky vs Xavier baseball game odds

TeamOdds
Kentucky-260
Xavier+195

How to watch Kentucky vs Xavier baseball

The Kentucky Wildcats vs. Xavier Musketeers game can be streamed on FloSports. The local radio broadcasts will also be available, but if you are outside the radio vicinity, the only way to watch live would be through FloSports.

Kentucky vs Xavier baseball predictions

Xavier's pitching has been shaky as the team has a 5.90 ERA and has given up 60 total home runs. Kentucky has been doing extremely well with three different starters with more than a 1.000 OPS and drawing 225 total walks this year.

While the pitching staff for the Wildcats has been struggling a bit, their 4.64 ERA as a team is more than a full run below what the Musketeers have. The starting pitchers will throw a few innings and the bullpen gives Kentucky the edge in this matchup.

The Wildcats are 30-2 all-time against the Musketeers, so they have dominated as they are on a different level. All in all, go with the Kentucky Wildcats to pick up a convincing win as one of the best baseball programs in the nation.

Prediction: Kentucky Wildcats -260

