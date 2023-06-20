LSU vs. Wake Forest College World Series prediction: Will the Tigers or Demon Deacons remain unbeaten in CWS play?

The fifth-seed LSU Tigers and the top-seed Wake Forest Demon Deacons are on a collision course in the winner's bracket of the 2023 College World Series(CWS). As a great potential CWS final, we have to see it in the bracket round between the undefeated teams since the regional round.

With these playing later tonight, one of these programs is going to be handed their first loss. The losing team is on the brink of elimination, with one more defeat ending their 2023 CWS journey. The winner of this game receives a day off, offering the advantage of having to win twice against whichever team survives the elimination bracket.

The winner of this game probably advances to the College World Series finals

The 2023 College World Series has produced a lot of close and compelling games thus far and this should be no different. Unfortunately, we will not be seeing Rhett Lowder vs Paul Skenes in a matchup of college baseball's top pitchers. Josh Hartle will take the mound here and is coming off a decent performance against the Alabama Crimson Tide where he pitched six innings and allowed four runs on seven hits with one walk and 11 strikeouts.

He will be battling against Ty Floyd, who did provide much length in Game 2 of their super regional game against the Kentucky Wildcats. He gave up three runs on seven hits with a walk and five strikeouts in just 3.1 innings. The bullpen has to be effective as he only threw 85 pitches in his last start.

The offenses are going to be on display as well as there are some of the best hitters in the entire College World Series. Center fielder Dylan Crews is going to be the first overall pick in the 2023 MLB draft and this should be a great chance for him to showcase his skills in front of a lot of eyes.

The advantage for this game is going to be with the LSU Tigers in terms of ability as Wake Forest was almost upset by the Stanford Cardinal. LSU can take advantage of a team that does not have the feeling at the plate to really get going and remain undefeated in the 2023 College World Series.

