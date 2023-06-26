The 2023 College World Series(CWS) has given us everything we wanted. Thrilling action from start to finish, and now we have arrived at the final game to decide the CWS champion. The LSU Tigers or Florida Gators will claim the national title Monday night.

The first two contests of this best-of-three series were as different as any two baseball games we have ever seen. In Game 1, LSU clawed their way to a 4-3 victory in extra innings. In Game 2, Florida destroyed LSU 24-4 with a barrage of power we have never seen before.

These two teams battled all season long in the SEC and now split a pair with everything on the line at the College World Series. How can we possibly know what to expect from the deciding game on Monday night? Furthermore, which team is a clear favorite between LSU and Florida to lift the trophy after Game 3? Let's dive into the finale from Omaha, and who I believe walks away from the College World Series as champion.

WHY LSU CAN WIN

Can LSU rebound following Sunday's thrashing?

LSU plays their best ball when their backs are against the wall. I continue to slam my fist on the proverbial table for the Tigers, and they have supported my rhetoric every time.

LSU has faced elimination three times during the CWS and has answered the call. This includes defeating the #1 team in the tournament, the Wake Forest Demon Deacons, in back-to-back contests.

The Tigers still have Dylan Crews, who was named the winner of the Golden Spikes Award for the best player in college baseball. If anyone can rally and has rallied the troops, it's Dylan Crews. The Tigers won't allow Sunday's result to take their eyes off the ultimate prize.

WHY FLORIDA CAN WIN

Are the Florida Gators the heavy favorite to win Game 3?

Did you watch the game on Sunday? The power on display from the Florida Gators was something we have not seen before. The Gators slugged six home runs and set the CWS record for runs scored in a game.

Ty Evans, Wyatt Langford, and Jac Caglianone should put fear in the hearts of LSU Tigers fans. We have not seen a murderer's row like this in a long time. Florida is not reliant on one player. Anyone in the Gators lineup can hurt you.

WHY LSU WILL WIN

Will the LSU Tigers win the College World Series?

I cannot imagine we see another onslaught like we saw on Sunday. Lesser teams would feel inferior after a performance like that. Not the LSU Tigers. I admit, Florida was as impressive on Sunday as any team we have seen all year, but there is just something about this Tigers team.

I am riding the backs of Paul Skenes and Dylan Crews. The LSU duo has gotten me this far. I'm not switching horses now.

LSU: 3

FLORIDA: 2

