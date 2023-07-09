MLB draft 2023: Top 3 prime LSU baseball prospects expected to go off the board in round one of the draft

The 2023 MLB draft is almost here and many players are going to officially begin their professional careers. One of the teams expected to lose a lot of talent via the draft is the 2023 College World Series Champions LSU (Louisiana State University) Tigers.

But who are the top three players from the program in the 2023 MLB draft who are expected to go off the board in the first round? Let's take a look at three names that are likely to be called before round two begins.

Top player in the MLB Draft: Starting pitcher Paul Skenes

Starting pitcher Paul Skenes showed his ability to dominate college baseball in his first season with the LSU Tigers. He finished this season with a 12-2 record in 19 starts, with a 1.69 ERA and an NCAA-record 209 strikeouts over 122.2 innings.

After as successful of a season as possible, it will be shocking to not see 21-year-old Paul Skenes be selected within the first two picks of the 2023 MLB draft.

Center fielder Dylan Crews

The consensus No. 1 selection throughout the season was center fielder Dylan Crews as he was able to continue his incredible collegiate career. He won the Golden Spikes and the SEC Male Player of the Year Awards this season and will make any team that selects him in the 2023 MLB draft extremely happy.

It is rare to find a player with all-round abilities to do everything on the diamond. The only issue for 21-year-old Crews not going first overall is that he reportedly wants a $10 million signing bonus, which would be the largest in draft history.

Starting pitcher Ty Floyd

Paul Skenes is not the only starting pitcher who is going to hear his name called high up in the draft from the Tigers. Ty Floyd is projected to be a second-round pick but teams can buy high on Floyd's abilities and make him a compensation pick in the first round of the 2023 MLB draft.

The 21-year-old pitched to a 4.63 career ERA in his three years with the LSU Tigers and significantly increased his role this year, throwing 91 innings. He does have remarkable stats as he recorded almost 1.5 strikeouts per inning, finishing the year with 120 punchouts. Teams will buy high on a potential middle-of-the-rotation arm with the upside to be a first or second option.

