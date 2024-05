College baseball games today, May 7: TV channel, streaming options and more

It's less than three weeks before the 2024 NCAA baseball tournament field will be announced. As the regular season builds to a climax, here are the details of college baseball action on Thursday, May 7. it should be noted that bad weather is dotting the Midwest today. Three games have already been canceled as of noon Eastern time.

College baseball games today, May 7

Tennessee will put its new No. 1 ranking on the line against Queens University.

#1 Tennessee vs. Queens University

Time: 6 p.m. EST

TV: SEC Network+

Live Stream: SEC Network + and ESPN App

Starting Pitchers: Marcus Phillips (0-0, 2.77 ERA) for Tennessee vs. Landry Jurecka (3-7, 7.35 ERA) for Queens

Location: Nelson Stadium, Knoxville, TN

#2 Clemson at Charlotte

Time: 6 PM EST

TV: ESPN+

Live stream: ESPN+, ESPN app

Starting pitchers: TBA

Location: Truist Field, Charlotte, NC

#3 Texas A&M vs. Rice

Time: 7 p.m. EST

TV: SEC Network +

Live stream: SEC Network +, ESPN app

Starting pitchers: Weston Moss (3-0, 5.82) for A&M, Mauricio Rodriguez (1-0-, 7.76 for Rice)

Location: Blue Bell Park, College Station, TX

No. 4 Kentucky at Xavier

The game is canceled due to weather.

No. 6 East Carolina vs. No. 9 Duke

Time: 6 p.m. EST

TV: ESPN+

Live stream: ESPN+, ESPN app

Starting pitchers: Erik Ritchie (1-0, 5.70 for ECU), Andrew Healy (2-1, 5.19 for Duke)

Location: Lewis Field, Greenville, NC

No. 8 Florida State vs. Jacksonville

Time: 6 p.m. EST

TV: ACCNX

Live stream: ACCNX, ESPN app

Starting pitchers: TBA

Location: Howser Stadium, Tallahassee, FL

No. 11 North Carolina vs. Campbell

Time: 6 p.m. EST

TV: ACCNX

Live stream: ACCNX, ESPN app

Starting pitchers: TBA

Location: Boshamer Stadium, Chapel Hill, NC

No. 13 South Carolina at Winthrop

Time: 6 p.m. EST

TV: ESPN+

Live stream: ESPN+, ESPN app

Starting pitchers: Tyler Pitzer (4-1, 4.31) for South Carolina, Connor Harris (0-0, 7.50) for Winthrop

Location: Winthrop Ballpark, Rock Hill, SC

No. 16 UC Irvine vs. UCLA

Time: 9 p.m. EST

TV: ESPN+

Live stream: ESPN+, ESPN app

Starting pitchers: Danny Suarez (season debut) for UCI, Landon Stump (0-4, 6.70) for UCLA

Location: Anteater Ballpark, Irvine, CA

No. 17 Arizona at Arizona State

Time: 9:30 p.m. EST

TV: Pac 12 Networks

Live stream: Pac 12 Networks

Starting pitchers: Bradon Zastrow (1-2, 4.86) for Arizona, Wyatt Halvorson (1-3, 7.11) for Arizona State

Location: Phoenix Municipal Stadium, Phoenix, AZ

No. 21 Troy vs. Alabama

Time: 7 p.m. EST

TV: ESPN+

Live stream: ESPN+, ESPN app

Starting pitchers: Logan Ross (4-2, 4.50) for Troy, Alabama TBA

Location: Riddle-Pace Field, Troy, AL

No. 22 Louisiana vs. Jackson State

Time: 7 p.m. EST

TV: ESPN+

Live stream: ESPN+, ESPN app

Starting pitchers: Matthew Holzhammer (3-1, 4.97) for Louisiana, Jackson State TBA

Location: Moore Field, Lafayette, LA

No. 23 NC State vs. Norfolk State

Time: 6 p.m. EST

TV: ACC NX

Live stream: ACC NX, ESPN app

Starting pitchers: Ryan Marohn (2-2, 4.25) for NC State, Liam Royster (0-5, 6.10) for Norfolk State

Location: Doak Field, Raleigh, NC

No. 25 Santa Barbara vs. Pepperdine

Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

TV: ESPN+

Live stream: ESPN+, ESPN app

Starting Pitchers: TBA

Location: Uyesaka Stadium, Santa Barbara, CA

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback