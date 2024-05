College baseball games today, May 8: TV channel, streaming options and more

College baseball has a light schedule on Wednesday, complicated by adverse weather that has already impacted several games. With big weekend series matchups upcoming in conference play, there are some interesting non-conference games slated to be played. Here's the rundown on college baseball for today.

College baseball games today, May 8

Virginia reached the 2023 College World Series and is in action again today.

No. 10 Virginia vs. George Washington

Time: 1 p.m. EST

TV: ACC NX

Live stream: ACC NX, ESPN app

Starting pitchers: Bryson Moore (2-0, 1.64) for Virginia, Graham Jeffries (4-2, 6.02) for George Washington

Location: Disharoon Park, Charlottesville, VA

Michigan vs. Central Michigan

Time: 4 p.m. EST

TV: B1G+

Live Stream: B1G+, ESPN app

Starting pitchers: TBA

Location: Fisher Stadium, Ann Arbor, MI

Pittsburgh vs. Wright State

Time: 4 p.m. EST

TV: ACC NX

Live Stream: ACC NX, ESPN app

Starting pitchers: TBA

Location: Cost Field, Pittsburgh, PA

Northwestern vs. Milwaukee

Time: 4:30 p.m. EST

TV: B1G+

Live Stream: B1G+, ESPN app

Starting pitchers: Kyle Potthoff (3-4, 4.35) for Northwestern, Tyler Deleskiewicz (0-1, 9.20) for Milwaukee

Location: Miller Park, Evanston, IL

No. 12 Wake Forest vs. NC A&T

Time: 5 p.m. EST

TV: ACC NX

Live Stream: ACC NX, ESPN app

Starting pitchers: Ben Shoneksy (3-3, 5.45) for Wake Forest, TBA for A&T

Location: Couch Ballpark, Winston-Salem, NC

Ole Miss vs. Murray State

Time: 6 p.m. EST

TV: SECN+

Live Stream: SECN+, ESPN app

Starting pitchers: Grayson Saunier (4-3, 5.80) for Ole Miss, Bryce Valero (1-3, 7.03) for Murray State

Location: Swayze Field, Oxford, MS

Ohio State vs. Youngstown State

Time: 6 p.m. EST

TV: B1G+

Live Stream: B1G+, ESPN app

Starting pitchers: TBA for Ohio State, Aidan English (0-3, 15.60) for Youngstown State

Location: Davis Stadium, Columbus, OH

Liberty vs. Virginia Tech

Time: 6 p.m. EST

TV: None

Live Stream: School website livestreams only

Starting pitchers: TBA for Liberty, Virginia Tech

Location: Worthington Field, Lynchburg, VA

Miami vs. FIU

Time: 6 p.m. EST

TV: ACC NX

Live Stream: ACC NX, ESPN app

Starting pitchers: Ashton Crowther (1-4, 5.45) for MIami, David Eckaus (2-1, 5.61) for FIU

Location: Rodriguez Park, Miami, FL

West Virginia vs. Penn State

TV: ESPN2/BIG12/ESPN+

Live Stream: ESPN+, ESPN app

Starting pitchers: Mason Butash (1-3, 6.35) for Penn State, West Virginia TBA

Location: Kendrick Ballpark, Morgantown, WV

Nebraska vs. South Dakota State

TV: B1G+

Live Stream: B1G+, ESPN app

Starting pitchers: Jackson Brockett (2-0, 2.51 ERA) for Nebraksa vs. Alex Clemons (4-3, 5.96 ERA) for South Dakota State

Location: Hawks Field, Lincoln, NE

Rutgers vs. Hofstra

No. 6 East Carolina vs. VCU

Both games are cancelled.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback