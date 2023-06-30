A young and enthusiastic LSU Tigers fan recently captured hearts with an endearing and humorous plea to star pitcher Paul Skenes. Displaying a delightful mix of hope and lightheartedness, this pint-sized Cupid took it upon himself to play the role of matchmaker.

With an infectious spirit, this young fan demonstrated the belief that sometimes, going all out is the best approach when it comes to matters of the heart.

Paul Skenes, my mom is single bro. I need you! : said the little fan

Whether or not Paul Skenes will heed the call of this young Fan remains to be seen. For the sixth time in NCAA history, the LSU Tigers recently took home the College World Series championship.

The nation's top-ranked preseason squad defeated Florida in Game 3 of the championship series to claim the 2023 championship.

LSU pitcher Paul Skenes won the 2023 College World Series Most Outstanding Player award.

Paul Skenes and his Career Statistics

2023 NCAA Division I Baseball Championship

From humble beginnings in Lake Forest, California, to becoming a baseball sensation, Paul Skenes has captured the hearts of fans and scouts alike.

This talented college baseball pitcher started his journey at El Toro High School, where his skills caught the attention of the US Air Force Academy. Skenes' talent extended beyond the pitcher's mound, as he proved to be a force both on the field and at the plate. He was honored with the prestigious John Olerud Award, recognizing him as the nation's best two-way player.

Paul Skenes joined the Air Force Academy baseball team as part of the class of 2024, Skenes wasted no time in making his mark. In his freshman season, he showcased his exceptional abilities, earning accolades such as Mountain West Conference Freshman of the Year.

His remarkable performance also led to him being recognized as a first-team All-American by esteemed publications like the Collegiate Baseball Newspaper, Baseball America, and the NCBWA.

After his sophomore season, Skenes made the decision to transfer to Louisiana State University (LSU), a move that sent shockwaves through the baseball community. LSU fans eagerly awaited his arrival, and their excitement was justified.

In his debut season for the LSU Tigers, Paul Skenes exceeded all expectations, delivering exceptional performances that earned him the National Pitcher of the Year Award and the revered Dick Howser Trophy.

But Paul Skenes' accomplishments didn't stop there. In a thrilling College World Series, LSU emerged triumphant, with Skenes being named the Most Outstanding Player of the Tournament.

His contributions were instrumental in leading the Tigers to their well-deserved victory.

