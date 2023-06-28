Thatcher Hurd MLB Draft Projection: How high will the LSU Tigers star go?

Thatcher Hurd had a dominant start in Game 3 of the College World Series. He helped the LSU Tigers defeat the Florida Gators 18-4 to capture the national championship.

Hurd pitched 6.0 innings, allowing just two earned runs, both of which came off a first-inning two-run home run. He struck out seven batters and walked just two while picking up the win.

How has Thatcher Hurd performed in his college career?

Hurd, originally a catcher, transitioned to a starting pitcher role in his junior year of high school during the COVID-19 shutdown as a member of the Mira Costa Mustangs.

Hurd joined the UCLA Bruins as a five-star prospect in the 2021 recruiting class. He was the 36th-overall prospect and the 11th-ranked right-handed pitcher, according to Perfect Game.

As a true freshman, Hurd was 2-0 with a 1.06 ERA in nine appearances, six of which were starts. He allowed just four earned runs in 34.0 innings pitched while striking out 48 batters. Following the season, Hard joined the LSU Tigers via the transfer portal.

In his first season at LSU, Hurd finished 8-2 with a 5.68 ERA in 23 appearances, 11 of which were starts. He allowed 40 earned runs in 63.1 innings pitched while striking out 84 batters.

Where will Thatcher Hurd be drafted?

Thatcher Hurd is not eligible for the 2023 MLB Draft, however, if he were, it is likely that he would be a first-round selection.

MLB rules state that, if a player attends college and does not turn professional straight out of high school, they must be three years removed from their high school graduation or 21 years old on the date of the draft to be eligible.

Hurd will have at least one more season of collegiate baseball with the LSU Tigers. Prior to a back injury he suffered as a freshman, there were talks that he could play his way into being the top overall selection of the 2024 MLB Draft.

While a marvelous junior season could certainly turn that into a reality for Hurd, the safer projection is that he is selected in the first round of next year's draft.

Future Stars Series projects that Hurd will be the 24th pick in the 2024 MLB Draft. Building on an impressive end to his 2023 season could see him rise up draft boards.

