Top 5 TCU baseball prospects for the 2023 MLB Draft: Brayden Taylor, Cam Brown, and more

The TCU Horned Frogs, who made the 2023 College World Series, are prepared to have a lot of players selected in the MLB draft. Some excellent players are leaving the program, and it will be interesting to see which prospects can will their names called.

Who are the top five players heading into the draft coming from the TCU Horned Frogs that we should keep an eye on?

#5, Elijah Nunez, OF

Elijah Nunez, a 5-foot-10, 180-pound outfielder, is a good contact hitter. In three seasons, he finished with a .773 OPS with five home runs, 85 RBIs, 157 runs and an incredible 61 stolen bases on 69 attempts. An elite threat on the basepaths makes a decent bat even better as he got on at a .405 clip in college.

Expect a Day 3 selection for him and work on developing more power to be even more feared.

#4, Ryan Vanderhei, RHP

After spending three years with the Kansas Jayhawks, Ryan Vanderhei transferred to the TCU Horned Frogs but struggled, going 4-3 with a 6.75 ERA and seven homers given up in 42.2 innings. Vanderhei can provide length as he started eight of his 13 appearances.

Expect him to fall into the Day 3 category here in the draft.

#3, Garrett Wright, RHP

Reliever Garrett Wright is going to be an interesting player to keep tabs on as he only threw 70 innings over three seasons for TCU. He had a 3.34 ERA with electric stuff as he totaled 98 strikeouts (12.6 strikeouts per nine). He can be a solid reliever but has never been in a closing role, so this could be the next elevation for him.

Expect him to wind up being anywhere from the sixth through 10th round.

#2, Cam Brown, RHP

The final pitcher on the list is Cam Brown, who he has a solid three-pitch mix (fastball, slider, changeup) with his heater thrown around 93-97 mph. The biggest issue has been repeating his mechanics. Brown struggled as in 16 games (12 starts) and in 55.1 innings he pitched to a 5.20 ERA and a 1.446 WHIP.

He will be a fourth- to eighth-round selection and will be a steel if a team can fix his mechanics.

Top TCU player in the MLB draft: Brayden Taylor, 3B

Brayden Taylor, one of the top prospects in the 2023 MLB draft, played extremely well as a left-handed bat at the hot corner for TCU. He played three years for the Horned Frogs but really broke out this season. He had a 1.061 OPS with 23 home runs, 70 RBIs, 77 runs and 14 stolen bases without being caught. Taylor now holds the single-season (23) and career (48) home runs for the program's history.

Expect Taylor to be a first-round pick in the draft.

