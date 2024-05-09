What time does Arizona play Utah? Start time, TV Channel, live stream - May 10th, College Baseball 2024

The college baseball season is in full swing as the regular season is nearing its conclusion. The No. 17-ranked Arizona Wildcats are set to visit the Utah Utes for a three-game set this weekend. Arizona will have just three games remaining on their schedule following the matchup, while Utah will have four games left.

With the Pac-12 Tournament set to begin on May 21st and the NCAA Regionals slated to kick off on May 31st, each game from here on out will be very important to postseason seeding. Take a look at how to watch the Wildcats and Utes matchup on Friday, May 10th.

What time does Arizona play Utah?

Matchup: Arizona Wildcats vs. Utah Utes

Date: Friday, May 10th, 2024

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Channel: Pac-12 Network

Venue: Smith's Ballpark, Salt Lake City, Utah

Arizona vs. Utah Live Stream Info

The Arizona Wildcats game against the Utah Utes will be aired on the Pac-12 Network. It will also be live streamed on network and it's local affiliates.

Arizona vs. Utah Past Stats

The Arizona Wildcats are led by Chip Hale, who is in his third season leading the program. It is his first head coaching opportunity at the collegiate level, however, he previously spent two seasons coaching the Arizona Diamondbacks in the MLB. He spent parts of seven seasons playing in the major leagues before beginning his coaching career.

The Wildcats offense has been led by a balanced attack as they have five players hitting over .300. Their team batting average is .286, while their team OPS is 827. While their top three starting pitchers have also posted an ERA under 3.00, the Wildcats' bullpen has struggled. Overall, they have a team ERA of just 4.12.

The Utah Utes are led by Gary Henderson, who is in his third year leading the program. He previously led the Mississippi State Bulldogs for one season and the Kentucky Wildcats for eight seasons. He also led the Chapman Panthers for one season.

The Utes have a balanced offense, with four players hitting over .300. They have a team batting average of .288 and a team OPS of .840. Their pitching staff has struggled, posting a 4.97 ERA.

