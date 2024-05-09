What time does Louisville play North Carolina? Start time, TV channel, live stream - May 11, College Baseball 2024

The regular season of college baseball is in full swing and nearing its conclusion. The Louisville Cardinals are set to visit the No.11 North Carolina Tar Heels for a three-game set this weekend. Both teams will have just four games remaining on their schedule following the matchup.

With the ACC Tournament set to begin on May 21 and the NCAA Regionals slated to kick off on May 31, each game from here on out will be crucial toward postseason seeding.

Here's a closer look at how to watch the Cardinals and Tar Heels matchup on Saturday, May 11.

What time does Louisville play North Carolina?

Matchup: Louisville Cardinals at North Carolina Tar Heels

Date: Saturday, May 11, 2024

Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

Channel: ACC Network

Venue: Bryson Field at Boshamer Stadium, Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Louisville vs. North Carolina live stream info

The Louisville Cardinals' pivotal matchup with the North Carolina Tar Heels will be aired on the ACC Network. It will also be live-streamed on ESPN.

Louisville vs. North Carolina past stats

The Louisville Cardinals are led by Dan McDonnell, who is in his 18th season leading the program. It is his first head coaching opportunity at any level. He spent the previous 14 seasons as an assistant coach with the Citadel Bulldogs and Ole Miss Rebels.

Their offense has been a balanced attack and they have 11 players hitting over .300. Their team batting average is .317, while their team OPS is .945. Their pitching staff has not found the same success, however, as they have struggled tremendously, boasting a team ERA of 6.22.

Meanwhile, the North Carolina Tar Heels are led by Scott Forbes, who is in his fourth year leading the program. This also marks his first head coaching gig at any level after spending the previous 22 seasons as an assistant coach with the Tar Heels and Winthrop Eagles, whom he was with for just three seasons.

The Tar Heels have had a balanced offensive attack this season, with six players batting over .300. They have a team batting average of .310 and a team OPS of .948. However, their pitching staff has struggled, posting a 4.13 ERA.

