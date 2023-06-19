Who does LSU play in next round of College World Series? A closer look at Wake Forest Demon Deacons baseball roster

The LSU Tigers will face the Wake Forest Demon Deacons on Monday (June 19) at 7:00 pm ET.

Both teams were victorious in their first game of the College World Series, meaning that the winner will earn a place in the semifinals. The loser will face the winner of the game between the Stanford Cardinal and Tennessee Volunteers in an elimination game, with a semifinals appearance on the line.

Take a look at how Wake Forest's roster stacks up:

Wake Forest: Hitting

The Wake Forest Demon Deacons have had one of the best offenses in the nation this season.

The Demon Deacons rank third out of 295 teams in the nation in runs scored, 21st in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage, sixth in slugging percentage and fifth in home runs.

Their offense is led by infielders Brock Wilken and Nick Kurtz, but they have talent throughout the lineup. Wilken has hit .358 with 31 home runs, 81 RBIs and a 1.365 OPS. Kurtz has hit .364 with 24 home runs, 69 RBIs and a 1.343 OPS.

Wake Forest has eight players hitting over .300, and their combined team average sits at .308.

Wake Forest: Pitching

The Wake Forest Demon Deacons pitching staff has been the best in the nation. They rank first in the nation in ERA, first in win-loss percentage, first in strikeouts and first in strikeout-to-walk ratio.

Their rotation is led by starters Rhett Lowder, Josh Hartle and a strong bullpen. Lowder is 15-0 with a miniscule 1.99 ERA and 137 strikeouts in 113.1 innings pitched.

Hartle is 11-2 with a 2.80 ERA and 131 strikeouts in 96.1 innings pitched. Their rotation has a combined 2.82 ERA, nearly a full run better than every other team.

Wake Forest Demon Deacons' run to College World Series

The Wake Forest Demon Deacons have not lost a game in the NCAA Division I Baseball Championship.

Wake Forest dominated the George Mason Patriots and Maryland Terrapins before beating the Patriots once again in the Winston-Salem Regional. They won by 12, 15 and 14 runs, respectively.

The Demon Deacons then swept the Alabama Crimson Tide to punch their ticket to Omaha for the first time since 1955. Wake Forest beat the Stanford Cardinal 3-2 on Saturday.

Wake Forest is an elite team all-around, as they have a stacked offense and pitching staff. To win the national championship for the first time in nearly 70 years, the Deacons will need to maintain their level of play, as they remain the favorite.

