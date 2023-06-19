Who does Stanford play in next round of College World Series? All you need to know about Tennessee Volunteers baseball roster

The Stanford Cardinal will face the Tennessee Volunteers on Monday, June 19, at 2:00 pm ET.

Both teams dropped their first game of the College World Series, meaning that the loser will see their season come to an end. The winner will face the loser of the game between the LSU Tigers and Wake Forest Demon Deacons in an elimination game, with a semifinals appearance on the line.

Take a look at how Tennessee's roster stacks up:

Tennessee: Hitting

The Tennessee Volunteers have had a strong offense this season. The Volunteers rank 27th out of 295 teams in the nation in runs scored, 130th in batting average, 56th in on-base percentage, 18th in slugging percentage and sixth in home runs.

Their offense is led by outfielders Jared Dickey and Griffin Merritt as well as infielder Christian Moore, but they have talent throughout the lineup. Dickey has hit .323 with 12 home runs, 51 RBIs and a .918 OPS.

Merrit has hit .314 with 18 home runs, 48 RBIs and a 1.059 OPS. Moore has hit .307 with 17 home runs, 48 RBIs and 1.066 OPS. Tennessee has seven players hitting over .300, and their combined team average sits at .283.

Tennessee: Pitching

The Tennessee Volunteers pitching staff has been elite, as they rank second in the nation in ERA, 30th in win-loss percentage, second in strikeouts and second in strikeout-to-walk ratio.

Their pitching staff is led by Andrew Lindsey, but their starters and relievers have both been elite this season. Lindsey is 3-4 with a 2.90 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 71.1 innings pitched. Their rotation has a combined 3.62 ERA.

Tennessee Volunteers' run College World Series

The Tennessee Volunteers didn't face too many hiccups on their road to Omaha. The Volunteers beat the Charlotte 49ers and Clemson Tigers before overcoming the 49ers again to emerge from the Clemson Regional.

Tennessee needed three games to beat the Southern Miss Golden Eagles and punch their ticket to Omaha for the second time in three seasons. Tennessee, though, fell to the LSU Tigers 6-3 on Saturday.

While the Volunteers have an elite pitching staff, their offense has been inconsistent. To win the national championship for the first time, Tennessee will need more consistency from their lineup, particularly at getting hits and getting on base. They cannot afford to lose another game in this double elimination tournament.

Poll : 0 votes