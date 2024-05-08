Northwestern State vs LSU Prediction, Odds & Picks - May 7, College Baseball 2024

There's an in-state rivalry on Tuesday evening between the Northwestern State Demons and the LSU Tigers at Alex Box Stadium. The Demons (19-28) are coming off a 7-1 road loss against the Lamar Cardinals on Sunday. The Tigers (31-18) are coming off a 14-4 home loss against the Texas A&M Aggies on Sunday.

These teams have not announced which pitchers are going to be starting but there's a sense of where the rotations are.

The Demons look to be starting freshman righty Kevin Robinson (3-1, 2.57 ERA). He has not pitched since Apr. 23 against Grambling as he threw four innings and allowed a pair of runs.

The Tigers appear to be sending redshirt junior left-hander Javen Coleman (3-1, 4.84 ERA). He has not pitched since Apr. 30 when he pitched a pair of scoreless innings against Grambling.

What are the betting odds for Northwestern State vs. LSU Baseball?

As of this writing, there are no baseball betting odds, but college baseball typically is just choosing a win, as most sportsbooks only offer moneyline bets.

How to watch Northwestern State vs. LSU Baseball

The Northwestern State and LSU game is not going to be televised but will be available on streaming. The game will be streamed on SEC Network+, which is a streaming-only platform based on the SEC Network.

Northwestern State vs. LSU Baseball Predictions

The LSU Tigers have been clearly the better team, winning 23 of the previous 26 games against Northwestern State. LSU is also heating up as they won nine of the last 12 games heading into this matchup, so they should be in the driver's seat here.

With the Tigers heating up and the Demons being nine games under .500 this season, things are pointing toward placing a wager on the LSU Tigers to pick up a victory in this midweek matchup.

Prediction: LSU Tigers to win

